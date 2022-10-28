Read full article on original website
Anderson Silva issues post-fight statement on decision loss to Jake Paul: ‘I failed my whole strategy’
Anderson Silva was supposed to be the man to finally take out Jake Paul after the YouTuber turned boxer had punked the MMA community multiple times. Alas, it was not to be. After seven closely contested rounds, Paul knocked “The Spider” down in the eighth and final round, cementing a unanimous decision win over Silva (watch the highlights here)
Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
Nate Diaz may not be interested in fighting Jake Paul next: ‘Nate has mentioned Floyd Mayweather’
Jake Paul stunned the MMA world once again by beating yet another former UFC champion in the boxing ring. This time it was Anderson Silva, who put up a good fight but got knocked down in the eighth round, leading to a unanimous decision loss for “The Spider.” See the scorecards here.
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
Georges St-Pierre, now freed of UFC contract, says ‘never say never’ to combat sports return
Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a return to combat sports now that he’s a free man. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion revealed over the weekend that he is no longer under UFC contract now that he is nearly five years removed from his retirement bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, which saw St-Pierre capture the middleweight championship and cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.
Paul vs. Silva, The Morning After: Paul levels up, sets up Nate Diaz showdown
Jake Paul didn’t look like the man who twice went to war with Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona. It makes sense that a 25-year-old athlete with access to the best boxing resources money can buy would show improvement after nearly a year away from the ring. Still, the dramatic leaps made by Paul between the Woodley rematch and last night’s battle vs. Anderson Silva are a testament to his effort and dedication.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
Beneil Dariush won’t wait for UFC title shot, calls out Oliveira, Chandler or Poirier next
Beneil Dariush recently won his eighth straight fight in the loaded Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight division, defeating Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi just last month. However, he ended up somewhat of a “loser” once the dust settled on “Fight Island.”
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’
Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’
Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
UFC reveals full UFC 281 lineup, including two title fights
The UFC’s return to New York is set with 14 total bouts – and two world title fights. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 broadcast, the promotion revealed the full lineup for UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against two-time kickboxing foe Alex Pereira, who holds two previous victories over Adesanya.
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
Former UFC title challenger demands Jake Paul fight boycott: ‘Why are we pandering to this POS?’
Despite doing some decent things early on in his boxing career, Jake Paul has still not won over most people, specifically those who partake in the combat sports arena. Dana White is obviously not a fan, and several boxers and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants have lashed out at the fighting circus that is “The Problem Child.”
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
Who will Jake Paul fight next after upsetting Anderson Silva? Oddsmakers have surprising list
Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his budding combat sports career, upsetting former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, after eight rounds of Cruiserweight action this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona (see it again here). Naturally, once the dust settled, all of the talk had...
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
