ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)

Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
GLENDALE, AZ
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened

Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre, now freed of UFC contract, says ‘never say never’ to combat sports return

Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a return to combat sports now that he’s a free man. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion revealed over the weekend that he is no longer under UFC contract now that he is nearly five years removed from his retirement bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, which saw St-Pierre capture the middleweight championship and cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.
MMAmania.com

Paul vs. Silva, The Morning After: Paul levels up, sets up Nate Diaz showdown

Jake Paul didn’t look like the man who twice went to war with Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona. It makes sense that a 25-year-old athlete with access to the best boxing resources money can buy would show improvement after nearly a year away from the ring. Still, the dramatic leaps made by Paul between the Woodley rematch and last night’s battle vs. Anderson Silva are a testament to his effort and dedication.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.

As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’

Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
MMAmania.com

Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’

Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
MMA Fighting

UFC reveals full UFC 281 lineup, including two title fights

The UFC’s return to New York is set with 14 total bouts – and two world title fights. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 broadcast, the promotion revealed the full lineup for UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against two-time kickboxing foe Alex Pereira, who holds two previous victories over Adesanya.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
ringsidenews.com

CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
bjpenndotcom

Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul

Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy