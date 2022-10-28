Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Related
beckersspine.com
2 orthopedic hospitals facing Medicare readmission penalties
Two orthopedic hospitals are among 17 that are facing the maximum 3 percent Medicare cut under its hospital readmissions reduction program. Chandler-based Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital and Franklin, Wis.-based Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital face the maximum 3 percent pay cut for every Medicare patient stay during fiscal year 2023, which runs Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News.
wgnradio.com
Crust Fund Pizza and Manny’s Deli collaborate for a cause
What happens when an 80 year-old Chicago food institution and a nonprofit pizza pop-up team up?. You get two glorious pizza collaborations from Manny’s Deli and Crust Fund Pizza, benefitting the Illinois Restaurant Association…in glorious tavern-style form!. John Carruthers is the proprietor of Crust Fund Pizza and joined...
wgnradio.com
WGN TV, Radio at SunriseWALKS Chicago
WGN-TV’s Ray Cortopassi and WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow helped kick-off the SunriseWALKS Chicago on Sunday, October 30 at the Lake County JCC in Lake Zurich. In the summer of 2023, Jewish Community Centers Chicago and Sunrise Association will bring the first Sunrise Day Camp to the Chicago area. This new Sunrise Day Camp is the first in the Midwest.
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 9-22-22: Darren Bailey damaged by contradictions
A Chicago Tribune story reports on Darren Bailey and his family selling private land to the state for millions of dollars. Meanwhile Bailey claims that his opponent, JB Pritzker, wastes taxpayer money. Walter gives his perspective.
In One High-Poverty Chicago Suburb, a Plan To Use COVID Relief Funds To Embrace Hybrid Learning
Back in May, the superintendent of Dolton West, a high-poverty elementary district in Chicago’s south suburbs, invited a group of educators to learn about "the next generation classroom." “I think it’s pretty cool," superintendent Kevin Nohelty told them. "Way out there." In the vision laid out that day...
foodsafetynews.com
Sick employees among patient count in restaurant norovirus outbreak
An investigation into a norovirus outbreak among patrons of an Illinois restaurant has ended after identifying 173 people who became ill. The McHenry County Department of Health began the investigation into D.C. Cobb’s restaurant after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the business beginning in late August and running through mid-September.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: There’s a little Cpt. Queeg in all of us
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/31/2022): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined this week by the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago Charles Lipson to discuss how nationwide violence will lead the a ‘red wave’ on election day, what happens when the GOP retakes the House, and why A Streetcar Named Desire is apropos in our current climate of chaos. Plus, Kasso wonders if Cpt. Queeg’s strawberries were ever found? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
Chicago health officials warn of 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago health officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters as soon as possible to help avoid a full blown winter surge. And now, the city's top doctor says she is concerned about a "tripledemic." It is a combination of COVID, the flu and RSV. People in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood are paying attention. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicts Chicago will move back into the medium COVID-19 risk level in the coming weeks. Saturday, residents weren't taking any chances with the winter season approaching.Dannie and Camille Lee want to make sure they're...
wgnradio.com
We could see a rise in COVID cases
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about the rise of COVID cases in Europe and when we could see it here. Then Dr. Most talks about the low vaccine numbers and why it is important to go get the shot. To wrap up Dr. Most and Dean spend some time talking about breast cancer in honor of breast cancer awareness month. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
wgnradio.com
How to avoid animals messing with your lights
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/22/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share how they install lights so that animals don’t mess with them. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
Here's Why Chicago's Top Doctors Are Concerned About Winter
'This uptick makes it critically important for everyone to use the tools that are available to protect yourself and your family.'
4 people overdose at River North nightclub, all hospitalized
Four people were hospitalized after overdosing in a River North nightclub. Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at The Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
wgnradio.com
The season is coming to an end to get your roof done
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/22/2022: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike talks about the season coming to an end to redo your roof. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
foodpoisonjournal.com
D.C. Cobb’s linked to Norovirus Outbreak that has sickened 173
The McHenry County Department of Health is reporting its investigation into the recent gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to D.C. Cobb’s, 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry, is closed. The outbreak investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the food establishment at the end of August....
