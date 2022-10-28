Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about the rise of COVID cases in Europe and when we could see it here. Then Dr. Most talks about the low vaccine numbers and why it is important to go get the shot. To wrap up Dr. Most and Dean spend some time talking about breast cancer in honor of breast cancer awareness month. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

