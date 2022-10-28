Ben Crane (remember Ben?) and Aaron Baddeley (remember Aaron?) have resurrected their games at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Read full article on original website
Can LIV Golf Be Successful? Former PGA Tour Boss Deane Beman Can’t See It
Deane Beman didn’t become a professional golfer to get wealthy. He made more money selling insurance than he did in his early days as a tour pro—the start of a seven-year career that began at age 29 and featured four official victories, plus a runner-up finish at the 1969 U.S. Open. More than merely a short-hitting grinder who plotted his way around a course to subdue physically superior opponents, Beman was a true visionary, which is why a five-man panel made him its overwhelming choice to replace Joe Dey as PGA Tour commissioner at the end of 1973.
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for El Camaleon Golf Course
The PGA Tour moves to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Viktor Hovland won this event in back-to-back seasons while going a combined 43 strokes under par. The course is a par 71 while being relatively short (7,017 yards) compared to many other pro layouts. Here’s a look at the odds of the winning player over the past five seasons:
USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Nov. 1: Arnold Allen climbs closer
The UFC was back at the UFC Apex this past weekend with a card that impacted the USA Today/MMA Junkie featherweight rankings as of its Nov. 1 edition. In the UFC Fight Night 213 main event, Arnold Allen kept his unbeaten promotional record alive as he defeated Calvin Kattar via second-round TKO. The win came in unfortunate fashion, as Kattar suffered a right knee injury that ended the bout. However, for Allen, a win is a win.
Jets’ Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of. Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter. Looking...
