Ben Crane (remember Ben?) and Aaron Baddeley (remember Aaron?) have resurrected their games at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Deane Beman didn’t become a professional golfer to get wealthy. He made more money selling insurance than he did in his early days as a tour pro—the start of a seven-year career that began at age 29 and featured four official victories, plus a runner-up finish at the 1969 U.S. Open. More than merely a short-hitting grinder who plotted his way around a course to subdue physically superior opponents, Beman was a true visionary, which is why a five-man panel made him its overwhelming choice to replace Joe Dey as PGA Tour commissioner at the end of 1973.

