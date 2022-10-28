It takes Warriors head coach James Burkett a second to collect himself after Tuesday's game. The regional final loss to Union County, 3-0 (18-25, 17-25, 22-25) meant that Lena Kimmell, Madison Rudd, Anna Drawdy, Caroline Taylor and Norah Peters' time as Warriors had come to an end. Reflecting on their careers, Burkett choked up, multiple times. "These senior girls...

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO