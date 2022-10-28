ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Comments / 4

K,F,C
4d ago

that's a great job for the collierville Police department I wish the Memphis Police department would be aggressive on crime like Bartlett Middleton Germantown but Memphis make money with a criminals by terrorizing the citizens

3
Patricia WOODARD
4d ago

Thank you, Collierville Police Officers, for all that you do to keep our community safe.

4
 

actionnews5.com

2 teens charged in Raleigh car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen Monday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle theft around 10:45 a.m. where the victim said he noticed his 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Beverly Hill Street.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police seek suspect passing counterfeit money

Southaven police continue to search for a suspect who passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a local convenience store back in late September. On Sept. 29, at about 9 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K gas station at 1630 Mississippi Valley Blvd. in reference to counterfeit money. The manager stated that her night shift employee had received a counterfeit $100.00 bill.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Former funeral home employee accused of forging $400K in checks

Correction: It was originally reported that Anderson wrote $166,000 in fraudulent checks. Records now show he forged approximately $400,000 worth of checks over an 18-month span. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will be in court Tuesday after police say he wrote himself more than $400,000 in fraudulent checks from a Memphis funeral home. Mario Anderson […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen arrested shortly after couple carjacked in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It didn’t take long for police to find the car taken from a couple at gunpoint in Midtown on Saturday. Twenty minutes after the carjacking in the 405 block of South Cleveland Street, officers located the stolen Prius and took an 18-year-old into custody. Police say Christoph Boyd was one of four […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in Park Ave quadruple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged following an incident over the weekend that killed one person and critically injured three. Peter Vaca, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after an investigation by Memphis Police. The incident occurred on the 3900 block of Park Avenue early […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Freedom Prep parent accused of threatening to shoot school officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis school was put on lockdown after a parent allegedly threatened to shoot a school security officer Friday afternoon. Not long before school let out for the day, a parent and a school security guard at Freedom Preparatory Academy on Millbranch got into a disagreement.   The report says the student’s mother got upset because […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in North Merton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody. Police said they believe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy

The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
