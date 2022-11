URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving...

