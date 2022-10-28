Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding along the St. Johns River. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range in passes. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced at times in blowing snow. Drifting snow may impact travel.
