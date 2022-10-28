Read full article on original website
More Star Wars guests heading to Telford for Wales Comic Con
With the show returning to Wales – Wrexham to be precise – in 2023, here’s one last chance to not only have a chuckle at Wales Comic Con taking place in England, but to enjoy the excellent Telford International Centre and catch a great gaggle of Star Wars related guests while doing it. Danny Trejo from The Book of Boba Fett, Grey Delisle (Asajj Ventress in the Tartakovsky Clone Wars, numerous video games appearances, The Clone Wars, Freemaker Adventures, so many roles) George Takei (The Clone Wars), Indira Varma from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Topps artist Jay Manchand and Chewbacca himself Joonas Suotamo.
Denise Gough talks Dedra Meero in Star Wars: Andor
At Lucca Comics & Games 2022 we talked to Denise Gough, Dedra Meero in the new series set in the Star Wars universe, Andor. Dedra Meero actress Denise Gough appeared at Lucca Comics and Games convention this past weekend, and at the show she delved into the character and her own relationship with Star Wars.
Making Tracks Episode 150: Savant-like: With guest Nicholas Britell
We’re back with the 150th studio episode of Making Tracks and as well as discussing all the latest Star Wars news we’re joined by the composer of Star Wars: Andor, Nicholas Britell. We look at the new Celebration Europe key art, celebrate 40 years since Star Wars first hit UK screens, Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson meeting on the set of Ahsoka, look at Star Wars success at the 2022 Saturn Awards and much more on a very special episode of Making Tracks.
Making Tracks Reaction Chat: Andor Episode 8
Join the Marks for the latest episode of Making Tracks Reaction Chat, where they chew over the latest in Star Wars programming. Tonight, they delve into Star Wars: Andor episode 8 (‘Narkina 5’) and be warned – there are SPOILERS AHEAD. Remember to tune in to Good...
Luke Hull on the design goal of Andor: “Earthy and raw and not get too cartoony”
One of the most pleasing – of many – aspects of Star Wars: Andor is the design work, hurling us into the streets and concrete jungles of the Star Wars galaxy, while delivering on the promise of something tangible and tactile being around ever corner, in every drawer. Speaking with a number of the team behind the show, including Tony and Dan Gilroy, and production designer Luke Hull, IBC365 look at this decidedly gritty and ‘real world’ Star Wars production.
Good Morning Tatooine – Your Weekly Star Wars Recap (30th October 2022)
Join Brian Cameron, Mark Newbold and Matt Booker on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news, and celebrate the 5th Birthday of Fantha Tracks. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted...
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 3
It’s Tuesday, it’s week 3 of Bring Home The Galaxy and this week there’s an absolute Hoth snowstorm of cool products to fill your cargo holds. Add some Star Wars to your personal art collection with the brand new The Mandalorian™ – Brothers in Armsprint from Thomas Kinkade Studios.
Willow lands in one month – 30th November on Disney Plus
Start the countdown clocks as there’s only one month until the arrival of the debut season of Willow on Disney Plus, and to start the countdown here’s a look at the latest trailer, the new key art poster and a selection of images from the first season. The...
MCM London Comic Con: UK Garrison talk: Gaffa Tape, Stormtroopers, Charity and much more
Gary Hailes, CO of the 501st UK Garrison talks on the Live stage of @MCM Comic Con London, from gaffa tape to charity work, from greebles to going to the loo in costume, Gary gives you some insights into the workings of the 501st UK Garrison. Interesting in joining us?...
Jazwares reveal Wave 2 of Galaxy Squadron
Jazware are bringing the second wave of their Galaxy Squadron vehicles to Amazon, Walmart, Target and beyond, and here’s an early look at some of the vehicles you can add to your ever-growing fleets. First off, the four Light Armor Class vehicles, retailing for $12.99 and including Sabine Wren’s...
