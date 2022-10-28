Read full article on original website
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Dallas Cowboys owner donates $500,000 to Abbott campaignAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
In 2020, A Black Woman Was Found Hanging In Her Roomate's GarageStill UnsolvedMckinney, TX
Dallas Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect Who Fired at Officers
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An officer involved shooting in South Dallas Sunday left a man who allegedly fired at officers critically wounded. The man was hospitalized and later died at a hospital. Dallas police responded to Metropolitan Avenue just south of Fair Park around 6:15pm where they say an argument...
wbap.com
Lives of Uvalde Victims to be Remembered in DFW
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) In response to the recent mass school shooting massacre that occurred on May 24th at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, the Office of Texas State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos, in partnership with the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, will hold a commemoration ceremony to honor the twenty-one children and teachers who were forced to sacrifice their lives on November 1, All Saints Day.
wbap.com
Pre-School Students Sickened after THC Exposure on Halloween
PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF) – A pre-school student is in stable condition in a local hospital after Police say four children were exposed to THC on Halloween. An employee at the school was arrested. According to Prosper Police, on Monday, October 31, Officers responded to Primrose School of Prosper, located at...
wbap.com
Search Continues for Inmate who Escaped From Federal Prison in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday. The Bureau of Prisons said 31-year-old Salvador Gallegos was serving a 160 month sentence for possession with...
wbap.com
New Safety Features in Historic Swiss Avenue Neighborhood in East Dallas in Time For Halloween
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – There are some new safety features along the historic Swiss Avenue neighborhood in East Dallas just in time for Halloween. According to the Swiss Avenue Historic District, about ten thousand cyclists, runners, pedestrians and their dogs stroll through the mile-long street each week. David...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: How Should Christians Vote In The Midterm Election?
Dr. Robert Jeffress, Sr. Pastor at First Baptist Church in Dallas, wrote an op-ed in FOX News over the weekend about Christians voting. We have separation of Church and State in America. But does that mean you leave your religious beliefs at the door when you step into the voting booth? What does Jesus teach us about politics and culture as the midterm elections approach? Dr. Jeffress joins Rick to talk about this and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
wbap.com
Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye Resigns
FARMERS BRANCH (WBAP/KLIF) – Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye has resigned six months prior to the end of his term. City spokesman Jeff Brady says the city charter dictates what will happen next. “He will continue to serve until his successor is appointed or elected. The Mayor Pro Tem...
wbap.com
UIL Strips State Title from Duncanville Basketball
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations against Duncanville High School’s boys and girls basketball programs. Duncanville High School Head Girls Basketball Coach LeJeanna Howard was issued a one-year suspension, three years...
