The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Sports and Society
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dan Leibowitz Executive Director of Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sport in Society and Tome Barrows, Assistant Director of Training at the Center. Donald ‘Deke’ Huston runs Dorchester’s Boxing Power and Fitness gym where young people learn how to meet life’s challenges.
Boston's public art scene is bold, brilliant and, best of all, free
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Now + There" is a public art curator focusing on temporary and site-specific projects (hence the name) that open minds, conversations, and spaces across Boston. The nonprofit group's current projects include Ponle Vuelo A Tus Sueños/Let Your Dreams Take Flight, a mural at the Prudential Center by artist Yenny Hernandez.
Boston Unity Cup
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s a World Cup style soccer tournament in Boston this fall that celebrates the diversity of this city. Caroline K. Foscato, Co-Founder of Boston Unity Cup and James "Reggie" Colimon, Global Affairs – Mayor's Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion join us to talk about the Unity Cup.
Mega Bowl: Gym jam-packed for Plymouth's unified basketball showcase
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — For the second year in a row, the unified basketball game between Plymouth North High School and Plymouth South High School served as an incredible showcase for the sport. Basketball is one of many unified sports in which athletes with and without intellectual abilities train and...
Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
No kid is too small to celebrate Halloween: NICU patients in costume for holiday
MEDFORD, Mass. — The smallest, youngest patients at two Boston hospitals are all dressed up for Halloween. Staff in the NICUs at Tufts Medical Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital helped their infant patients get into costume for the holiday.
Massachusetts boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old from Beverly, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
Massachusetts man arrested for breaking into apartments of female college students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with break-ins that happened at a North Andover apartment complex that houses a number of Merrimack College students. North Andover police said 26-year-old Adam Auditore, of Medford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted breaking-and-entering...
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering
NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
Landmarks Orchestra offers free summer concerts at the legendary Boston Hatch Shell and at other venues year-round
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Landmarks Orchestra aims to build community through great music. They do this, in part, through their free summer concerts at Boston's iconic Hatch Shell. The orchestra intentionally features the work of a diverse group of composers, including Diane White-Clayton, who premiered her latest work “Many Mansions” at an August performance.
Massachusetts law enforcement officers honored for exemplary bravery with Hanna Awards
WORCESTER, Mass. — A retired Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in what authorities described as a shooting motivated by racism and an officer who drowned while trying to save the life of a teenager were honored Tuesday with awards for exemplary acts of bravery. A total of 32...
Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
Boston hospitals feeling strain of RSV spike; here's when vaccine could be ready
BOSTON — A surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases is overwhelming hospitals in Boston. Federal data shows this year's number of RSV cases in Massachusetts has already surpassed last year's peak. RSV attacks the respiratory system and people of any age can contract the virus, but it is particularly...
Comedian Denis Leary says he's still in awe when he performs at TD Garden
BOSTON — Comedian, actor and Massachusetts native Denis Leary says he still has a moment of disbelief before performing at one of Boston's biggest venues. The stand-up comedian and former star of "Rescue Me" spoke to NewsCenter 5 anchor Maria Stephanos for an upcoming story ahead of his 26th Comics Come Home event, which benefits the Cam Neely Foundation -- an organization founded by the Boston Bruins legend to help support cancer patients and their families.
Winter gloves made by Boston designer land on Oprah's Favorite Things list
BOSTON — A Boston-based designer's winter gloves have made Oprah's Favorite Things list for the 2022 holiday season. The Dawn Glove made by Top It Off Accessories in West Roxbury is one of 104 items that made this year's edition of the annual gift list curated by Oprah Winfrey.
Paper swastikas dropped on homeowner's lawn in Stoneham, Massachusetts
STONEHAM, Mass. — Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were investigating after a resident located pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their property. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the home on Whittemore Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they found several paper swastikas with hateful language left on the person's property.
Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton
ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston
BOSTON — A person is seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Boston, according to police. Boston police said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Melnea Cass Boulevard, near the intersection of Harrison Avenue. The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center with...
Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
