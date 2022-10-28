ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Sports and Society

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dan Leibowitz Executive Director of Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sport in Society and Tome Barrows, Assistant Director of Training at the Center. Donald ‘Deke’ Huston runs Dorchester’s Boxing Power and Fitness gym where young people learn how to meet life’s challenges.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Boston's public art scene is bold, brilliant and, best of all, free

NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Now + There" is a public art curator focusing on temporary and site-specific projects (hence the name) that open minds, conversations, and spaces across Boston. The nonprofit group's current projects include Ponle Vuelo A Tus Sueños/Let Your Dreams Take Flight, a mural at the Prudential Center by artist Yenny Hernandez.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Unity Cup

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s a World Cup style soccer tournament in Boston this fall that celebrates the diversity of this city. Caroline K. Foscato, Co-Founder of Boston Unity Cup and James "Reggie" Colimon, Global Affairs – Mayor's Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion join us to talk about the Unity Cup.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mega Bowl: Gym jam-packed for Plymouth's unified basketball showcase

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — For the second year in a row, the unified basketball game between Plymouth North High School and Plymouth South High School served as an incredible showcase for the sport. Basketball is one of many unified sports in which athletes with and without intellectual abilities train and...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering

NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Landmarks Orchestra offers free summer concerts at the legendary Boston Hatch Shell and at other venues year-round

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Landmarks Orchestra aims to build community through great music. They do this, in part, through their free summer concerts at Boston's iconic Hatch Shell. The orchestra intentionally features the work of a diverse group of composers, including Diane White-Clayton, who premiered her latest work “Many Mansions” at an August performance.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
ABINGTON, MA
WCVB

Comedian Denis Leary says he's still in awe when he performs at TD Garden

BOSTON — Comedian, actor and Massachusetts native Denis Leary says he still has a moment of disbelief before performing at one of Boston's biggest venues. The stand-up comedian and former star of "Rescue Me" spoke to NewsCenter 5 anchor Maria Stephanos for an upcoming story ahead of his 26th Comics Come Home event, which benefits the Cam Neely Foundation -- an organization founded by the Boston Bruins legend to help support cancer patients and their families.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Paper swastikas dropped on homeowner's lawn in Stoneham, Massachusetts

STONEHAM, Mass. — Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were investigating after a resident located pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their property. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the home on Whittemore Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they found several paper swastikas with hateful language left on the person's property.
STONEHAM, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston

BOSTON — A person is seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Boston, according to police. Boston police said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Melnea Cass Boulevard, near the intersection of Harrison Avenue. The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center with...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy