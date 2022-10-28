ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder meets Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder will meet Thursday morning at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
indypolitics.org

Judge Allows Suit Challenging State’s Ballot Access Law to Continue

WISH-TV is reporting a federal judge in Indianapolis says a challenge to the state’s ballot access law can proceed. The judge rejected a request from state leaders to dismiss the suit. The lawsuit, led by the state’s Libertarian and Green parties, challenges Indiana’s rules for ballot access for minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana DCS celebrates permanency during National Adoption Month

INDIANA – The Indiana Adoption Program, the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS), and Firefly Children and Family Alliance are working together to share stories of children who have found permanent, loving homes across Indiana. Each November, in celebration of National Adoption Month, these agencies make great efforts to...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Harnessing data to reduce overdose deaths

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University researchers are working to reduce the number of opioid deaths in Indiana by providing timely data to improve resources and services that help people who use drugs stay as healthy as possible. Using a five-year, $5.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, the...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors

Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth

Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Alzheimer’s Association marks National Family Caregivers Month with six essential terms dementia caregivers need to know

INDIANA – During National Family Caregivers and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in November, the Alzheimer’s Association is highlighting six essential terms that are important for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers to know. Currently, there are more than 216,000 caregivers in Indiana providing care to more than 110,000 living with Alzheimer’s.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Indiana GOP touts candidate's brief Army service in ads

INDIANAPOLIS — A new television ad introduces the Republican seeking Indiana’s top elections office as “U.S. Army veteran Diego Morales,” while military records show he served less than four months of active service. A commercial that began airing this week and another that highlights Morales as...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of fentanyl disguised as candy

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about dangerous drugs being illegally smuggled across the southern border disguised as candy. With Halloween quickly approaching, Attorney General Rokita and the US Drug Enforcement Administration are alerting parents of a new, deadly form of fentanyl found at the border and throughout the US. To disguise this dangerous drug, smugglers have hidden it in brightly colored pills that resemble Sweet Tarts.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Homeowner Assistance provides free mortgage foreclosure counseling

INDIANA – The Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network (IFPN) was established to provide free mortgage foreclosure counseling and education to homeowners who have defaulted on or are in danger of defaulting on the mortgages on their homes. The IFPN is supported by nine U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana gas sales tax set to increase

A monthly gas sales tax increases today in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost...
INDIANA STATE

