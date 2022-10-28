Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
FSSA announces new statewide campaign to support Hoosier youth that may be at risk for justice involvement or substance misuse
INDIANA – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is launching a new program to support Hoosier youth in building a stronger sense of self through the Believe in You campaign. The campaign includes resources focusing on specific topics and behaviors that...
wbiw.com
Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder meets Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder will meet Thursday morning at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis.
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
wbiw.com
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation awards $300,000 to Youth First, Inc. for mental health support
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation are investing in mental health support for Indiana youth. The organization has awarded a gift of $100,000 per year for three years to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of Indiana students. The award was celebrated with a check...
wbiw.com
Secretary Sullivan announces winners of the Student ‘I Voted’ sticker competition
INDIANA – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan today announced the winners of the Student “I Voted” Sticker Design Competition. The first, second, and third-place winners’ designs have been printed on stickers that will be provided to their local county clerk’s election offices. Click here to see the winning stickers.
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
indypolitics.org
Judge Allows Suit Challenging State’s Ballot Access Law to Continue
WISH-TV is reporting a federal judge in Indianapolis says a challenge to the state’s ballot access law can proceed. The judge rejected a request from state leaders to dismiss the suit. The lawsuit, led by the state’s Libertarian and Green parties, challenges Indiana’s rules for ballot access for minor...
wbiw.com
Indiana DCS celebrates permanency during National Adoption Month
INDIANA – The Indiana Adoption Program, the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS), and Firefly Children and Family Alliance are working together to share stories of children who have found permanent, loving homes across Indiana. Each November, in celebration of National Adoption Month, these agencies make great efforts to...
wbiw.com
Harnessing data to reduce overdose deaths
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University researchers are working to reduce the number of opioid deaths in Indiana by providing timely data to improve resources and services that help people who use drugs stay as healthy as possible. Using a five-year, $5.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, the...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana school districts get $5 million for clean buses, but more polluted areas largely left out
Six school districts in Indiana will get money from the federal government to buy cleaner school buses. The more than $5 million in funding from the infrastructure law will go towards 13 electric buses and six propane buses. With the exception of Michigan City Area Schools, the awards went to...
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post hosting a hiring seminar this Saturday
SELLERSBURG – The Indiana State Police will host its next annual Trooper Hiring Seminar at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The seminar is geared towards helping those interested in joining the ISP and will run from 9 am until Noon. The seminar...
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
cbs4indy.com
How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors
Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
WISH-TV
Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth
Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.
wbiw.com
Alzheimer’s Association marks National Family Caregivers Month with six essential terms dementia caregivers need to know
INDIANA – During National Family Caregivers and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in November, the Alzheimer’s Association is highlighting six essential terms that are important for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers to know. Currently, there are more than 216,000 caregivers in Indiana providing care to more than 110,000 living with Alzheimer’s.
Indiana GOP touts candidate's brief Army service in ads
INDIANAPOLIS — A new television ad introduces the Republican seeking Indiana’s top elections office as “U.S. Army veteran Diego Morales,” while military records show he served less than four months of active service. A commercial that began airing this week and another that highlights Morales as...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of fentanyl disguised as candy
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about dangerous drugs being illegally smuggled across the southern border disguised as candy. With Halloween quickly approaching, Attorney General Rokita and the US Drug Enforcement Administration are alerting parents of a new, deadly form of fentanyl found at the border and throughout the US. To disguise this dangerous drug, smugglers have hidden it in brightly colored pills that resemble Sweet Tarts.
wbiw.com
Indiana Homeowner Assistance provides free mortgage foreclosure counseling
INDIANA – The Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network (IFPN) was established to provide free mortgage foreclosure counseling and education to homeowners who have defaulted on or are in danger of defaulting on the mortgages on their homes. The IFPN is supported by nine U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase
A monthly gas sales tax increases today in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost...
