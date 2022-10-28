Read full article on original website
Dalton Farms water is improving
POUGHQUAG – Due to the chemical PFOA exceeding the maximum contaminant level (MCL) in the Dalton Farms Water System in June 2021, The Dutchess County Water and Wastewater Authority has been coordinating with the county health department and monitoring PFOS/PFOA levels in the system. Full scan monitoring samples for...
Very Contagious Disease That Kills Infants Returns To New York, Hudson Valley
Three Hudson Valley infants have been diagnosed with a very contagious disease that officials fear is spreading again across New York. The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than 2 years of age in different geographic regions of the Sullivan County.
Fire damages arboretum education center
CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue damaged the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
First urgent care sets up shop in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – The City of Port Jervis has had no urgent care medical facilities until now. Dr. Brandon O’Connor has opened the first such facility – O’Connor Medical Urgent Care – at 9 Orchard Street. His wife, Sarah Little, is also a medical doctor,...
Holtec to test Indian Point siren system
Buchanan, N.Y. — The Indian Point Energy Center emergency notification sirens will sound during a test of the system on Wednesday, Nov. 2 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. As part of the test, sirens will sound at full volume for approximately four minutes in Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties.
beckersasc.com
New York hospital to convert to outpatient care center
HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., will be converted into an outpatient care-focused facility as its parent company builds a new hospital in the area, according to a press release from the health network. HealthAlliance and Westchester Medical Health Network are constructing a new, $135 million hospital in Kingston. The new...
Outpatient methadone clinic opens in Monticello (video)
(MONTICELLO – Saying heroin is a “real issue in the community,” State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) said Friday that the new methadone treatment center opened in Monticello is needed now more than ever. Gunther, a registered nurse who worked in a detox unit, said Lexington Center...
Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment
A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 31
You might assume that winter is the most dangerous time of year to drive, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong; however, more crashes happen in the fall than in the winter because more cars are on the roads in the fall. For a largely rural/suburban county like Dutchess, the...
Letter to the Editor: Bernie Rivers is not a leader
The PBA of NYS will not endorse Bernie Rivers for Sheriff, nor will the Environmental Conservation Officers and Investigators union local support Bernie Rivers in his election for Orange County Sheriff. Up until 2018, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) hired past directors off of a civil service list derived...
Surprise! Unsuspecting Hudson Valley County Is #1 In Job Growth
You may be shocked to learn which Hudson Valley county is now ranked number one in job growth. As the economy tries to bounce back from the pandemic many areas of New York are still struggling. Luckily, here in the Hudson Valley, we've seen an uptick in jobs and opportunities. Just a few weeks ago President Joe Biden visited Poughkeepsie to tout a $20 billion investment in the region. While the Dutchess-Putnam area has seen a 3.4% private sector growth rate over the past year, it's not the fastest-growing area in the region.
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
Altercation Between Student and Teacher Following “Unknown Amount” of Marijuana Gummies
I can remember being back in high school and most days usually seemed indistinguishable from the rest. The only thing that mattered was seeing my friends every day, handing in my homework and hopefully doing well on whatever test or quiz I may have had to take. However, there were moments that would once in a while break up the monotony. Those moments were either fights or a similar event to the one that took place at Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) yesterday.
Detective, Drug Task Force Supervisor In Rockland Dies At Age 31
A detective in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 31. The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced with "profound sadness" that detective and Drug Task Force Supervisor Xavier Fernandez died on Friday, Oct. 28. A cause of death has not been released. Fernandez worked as an NYPD...
City names inaugural director of Rolison’s youth initiative
POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison’s 2022 Poughkeepsie City budget included funding for a Division of Youth Opportunity and Development, which was approved by the common council. After an interview process, Rolison announced on Monday that Karen Williams has been named as the division’s director. Williams comes to...
Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container
A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
Cops continue to carry the torch for Special Olympics
POUGHKEEPSIE – The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) to benefit Special Olympics made its way through parts of Dutchess and Ulster County on Saturday. This year’s Hudson Valley run drew approximately 40 runners for the 34th annual Hudson Valley LETR. The LETR started in Kansas in 1981...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Multiple people hospitalized after furnace malfunction fills building with deadly gas (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie firefighters, assisted by numerous other agencies, worked in assessing potential patients after a furnace malfunction filled a four-story apartment building with carbon monoxide on Sunday. Nine tenants were treated at local hospitals. The potentially deadly situation came to light after a man took his...
