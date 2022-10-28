ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 arrested after yearlong drug trafficking investigation in Walton, Okaloosa

By Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
More than 3,000 grams of cocaine were seized and 21 people arrested as part of a yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Walton and Okaloosa counties

The investigation began in March 2021 and focused on suspects Deshawn Brown, Pablo Burgos-Lozada, Aubry Campbell, Jefferey Williamson, and others whom authorities said were involved in the purchase and sale of large amounts of cocaine.

On Wednesday and Thursday, federal and state officers arrested 12 suspects. Five had been previously arrested on state charges and four individuals are still at large who have outstanding warrants. In total, 25 are facing charges in connection to the operation, including four federal arrests and 21 state arrests.

Other crime news:Former Shalimar tennis coach accused of sexual activity with minor in 2007 arrested

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. announced the arrests in a press conference Thursday along with U.S. Attorney Jason Coody and State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

Adkinson said they expect to make additional arrests from this case.

"We're fundamentally aware that we're dealing with people, in a lot of cases, the end-users who are addicts," Adkinson said. "Their lives are being destroyed by drugs. But the root issue, and the people I have zero sympathy for, are the people that profit off the death and suffering of others, and those are the individuals you see listed out before you."

In addition to the cocaine, law enforcement officers seized four firearms, more than $22,000 in cash, 50 grams of crack cocaine and about 2,500 grams of marijuana.

