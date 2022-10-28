CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Behind three career-best performances, the Aztec women's golf team placed sixth (out of 12) with a season-best score of 866 (+2). Bernice Olivarez Ilas placed fifth with a career-low 211 (71-67-73, -5) and Anika Sato shot a 213 (71-73-69, -3), also a career-low, buoyed by a 69 in her final round Tuesday to earn an eighth-place finish. Sammy Lee also had a career-best performance with a 223 (75-74-74, +7).

