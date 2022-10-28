Read full article on original website
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Open Homestand vs. Boise State, Utah State
SAN DIEGO – Fresh off a satisfying victory at Wyoming, the San Diego State volleyball team returns to the friendly confines of Aztec Court at Peterson Gym this week for the first two encounters in its final homestand of the 2022 regular season. The Aztecs will engage Boise State...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Set For MW Semifinal Clash With Wyoming
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – San Diego State women's soccer, fresh off their MW tournament quarterfinal win on Sunday over Utah State, is set to play top seeded Wyoming on Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT. Pressure Moments. - San Diego State enters the Mountain West tournament semifinal after a marathon penalty...
goaztecs.com
San Diego State Hosts UNLV for Homecoming Game
* Coming off a tough 32-28 loss at Fresno State, San Diego State looks to regroup Saturday when it welcomes UNLV to Bashor Field at Snapdragon Stadium in its annual Homecoming Game. * It is the first home game for the Aztecs (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West) since Oct. 8 and...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Place Sixth at Hurricane Invitational
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Behind three career-best performances, the Aztec women's golf team placed sixth (out of 12) with a season-best score of 866 (+2). Bernice Olivarez Ilas placed fifth with a career-low 211 (71-67-73, -5) and Anika Sato shot a 213 (71-73-69, -3), also a career-low, buoyed by a 69 in her final round Tuesday to earn an eighth-place finish. Sammy Lee also had a career-best performance with a 223 (75-74-74, +7).
goaztecs.com
No. 19 Aztec Host San Diego Christian in Tuesday Exhibition
SAN DIEGO – With the 2022-23 men's basketball exhibition opener on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. PT in Viejas Arena against San Diego Christian College, we asked Michael Klitzing to preview what Aztec fans can expect to see as No. 19/20 San Diego State embarks on a campaign for an unprecedented 15th Mountain West title.
goaztecs.com
Olivarez Ilas in First Through Two Rounds in Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Bernice Olivarez Ilas of the Aztec women's golf team is leading the Hurricane Invitational through two rounds. She shot a six-under-par 138 which included a career-low 67 in the second round. The Aztecs as a team are in ninth place after shooting a 578 (290-288,...
