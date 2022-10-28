Read full article on original website
Related
Kenzo B Secures Deal With French Montana’s Coke Boys
Kenzo B has locked in a deal with French Montana’s Coke Boys and Warner Records. The New York native shared the news via YouTube as she celebrated the accomplishment with French Montana her label. “After lighting up streaming platforms, earning acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, and affirming herself...
Chlöe Is Ready To Go Public With Druski In The ‘For The Night’ Teaser
Chlöe is ready to follow up her performance at ONE Musicfest with the release of her “For The Night” video. Starring Druski and Chlöe, the video takes fans on a ride as the chart-topping musician is ready to take her relationship to the next level while the comedian wants to keep things private. As for the track, the award-winning vocalist recently revealed that the track was inspired by her personal relationship with Gunna.
Langston Bleu Takes Us Through ‘The Motions’
Side effects of listening to Langston Bleu’s newest single may include a two-step, nodding your head to the beat and hitting repeat on your favorite streaming service. The two new tracks from the rising musician take listeners through two different views of the same love story. While the lyrics may sound similar, the production and delivery of each track drastically differ. On Side A, Langston Bleu glides over the infectiously upbeat production as he sings about going through the repetitive ups and downs of a seemingly toxic relationship.
Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood For Protecting Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller is one of the most talked about figures in Hollywood. However, the conversations about Miller are rarely positive. In April 2020, a video appeared to show Miller choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. Nearly two years later, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and cited for obstructing a highway in Hawaii. Months later, Miller was charged with felony burglary after taking “several bottles of alcohol” from an unoccupied residence in Vermont and face up to 26 years in prison. Not to mention, the entertainer has been accused of harassing a woman in Germany, grooming minors and leading a cult. Despite all of the allegations levied against Miller within the last few years, Warner Bros. reportedly hopes to move forward with its film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller.
Nas Sets Release Date For ‘King’s Disease III’
Nearly a year ago, Nas confirmed that he and Hit-Boy were working on King’s Disease III. Today, he followed through on his promise to his fans and announced that his latest studio album would drop on November 11, 2022. In addition, the New York native and California producer shared the project’s artwork. Without adding extra frills, the artwork remains elegant with three gold bars offset by a rich red background.
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Julie Powell, the bestselling food writer who chronicled her efforts to cook every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and inspired the hit movie "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49.
Drake Surprises Students At 21 Savage Concert During Spelman-Morehouse Homecoming
Drake? Yes, the Toronto native made a surprise appearance at 21 Savage’s concert during Morehouse College and Spelman College’s homecoming this week. Together, the Atlanta native and Toronto star performed “Jimmy Cooks” from Honestly, Nevermind and “Knife Talk” from Certified Lover Boy. Drake also delivered a performance of “Nonstop” from 2018’s Scorpion.
Luv Is 4Ever: Six Acts That Could Open Up For J.I.D, Smino On Their Upcoming Tour
J.I.D is riding high following the release of The Forever Story and Smino is preparing for the highly-anticipated release of his latest LP, Luv 4 Rent. However, neither act is simply content with putting out new music. Both Smino and J.I.D are preparing to hit the road this winter for their three-month “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. While the dates and venues are set, one piece of the puzzle remains missing.
Reggie Becton Adds Shah Infinite, Jordan Hawkins To The ‘HOM3’ Tour
Reggie Becton is taking his talents on the road this fall. In November, the PG County native will take the stage at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on November 15 before stopping at the Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on November 18. The three-date tour will conclude at the Mercury Lounge in New York on November 20. Adding to the tour, the rising artist has announced that he will be bringing Jordan Hawkins and Shah Infinite on the road with him.
Ray Vaughn Drops The ‘Tradeline’ Video
Top Dawg Entertainment is back! Just last week, Ab-Soul returned with a new single and video. This week, SZA ended a two-year hiatus with a new single and visual starring Lakeith Stanfield. Shortly thereafter, Ray Vaughn stepped up to the plate and dropped the “Tradeline” video. Directed by...
Tiffany & Co. Brings New Approach to Holiday Season With 360-Degree Campaign Inspired by Andy Warhol
Tiffany & Co. is bringing new novelty this holiday. The New York-based jeweler has teamed with Hailey Bieber and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts on an immersive holiday campaign that sets a new paradigm for Tiffany traditions. Tiffany has dug into its archives to revive original Warhol sketches made for greeting cards distributed to Tiffany clients in the ’50s and ’60s at the height of the artist’s commercial career. The sketches provide a template for Tiffany’s new approach to the holiday season: a 360 degree campaign with visual continuity across advertisements, store displays and special product.More from WWDHigh...
SZA Stars Along Lakeith Stanfield In The ‘Shirt’ Video
More than five years ago, SZA set the world on fire with the release of her debut studio album, Ctrl. The 14-track project included hits like “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” along with guest vocals from Isaiah Rashad, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott among others. Not only did the project earn nearly 50 million streams during its first week, but it also became her first LP to debut in the top ten of the Billboard 200. Along with a Saturday Night Live showcase and a world tour, it quickly became SZA’s breakout project and her most successful album yet.
Rihanna Returns With ‘Lift Me Up’
Think back just a few years. The world of music is riding high following the release of Future’s Dirty Sprite II, What A Time To Be Alive just dropped and Bryson Tiller is cementing his position in R&B with the introduction of Trapsoul. In the midst of all of that and just a few months before Drake would rule the summer with Views, Rihanna stepped up and delivered an unforgettable body of work known as Anti. Not only did the international star’s eighth album feature tracks like “Needed Me” and “Work” featuring Drake, but it also added to the singer’s undeniable impact on pop music today.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0