Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond. Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:33 p.m. EDT
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has scored another set of double booster landings following a Florida launch for the military. Elon Musk's company launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years. Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. After peeling away two minutes into flight, both side boosters flew back to Cape Canaveral, landing just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force's satellites to their intended extra-high orbit.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK — (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe...
S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” as it has intensified its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts. One of the missiles was flying toward South Korea’s Ulleung island before it eventually landed at a site 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of the island. South Korea’s military subsequently issued an air raid alert on the island, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean media published photos showing island residents moving to underground shelters.
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9%...
Mad Minute stories for Monday, October 31st
(NBC) A former Philadelphia sheriff's deputy is accused of illegally selling firearms, including two which had been used in a deadly "ambush" after a high school football scrimmage, court documents state. The former deputy, Samir Ahmad, 29, faces charges of firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in...
Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against other states | Monday Morning Coffee
When the next Congress takes the oath of office in 2023, Pennsylvania will have one less lawmaker in the state House of Representatives. And with that loss comes a diminution of the state’s clout on Capitol Hill. Thanks to population changes, Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation will shrink by one in...
Can a Republican Become California’s Top Cop?
In an attack ad blasting California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a woman named Rachel describes her deep frustration over the five-month probation sentence for the juvenile driver who slammed into her and her 8-month-old child in Los Angeles last year. The disturbing incident was caught on tape and quickly went...
On this day in history, Nov. 2, 1948, Truman defeats Dewey, shocking pundits and mocking headline writers
President Harry S. Truman successfully led the United States out of World War II — then overcame domestic dissent and predictions of the pundits to win the 1948 election.
Remember: Polls Can’t Always Detect Late Momentum
A poll is a snapshot, not a prediction. That maxim used to be a fairly standard caveat when media outlets published poll data. I rarely hear it these days, but it’s important – especially at the end of a campaign. Surveys in the final week of October may...
Cynthia Tucker: Florida needs immigrant labor after all
Hundreds, if not thousands, of undocumented workers have flowed into storm-wrecked southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, according to published reports, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious Trumpist, has not rushed to eject them from his state. Why not? He made international headlines last month when he rounded up migrants in Texas and flew them to Massachusetts. Perhaps DeSantis has hit the pause button on his latest ploy to score points with MAGA Republicans because his September stunt is the subject of a criminal investigation...
