Read full article on original website
George Marinelli
4d ago
who would want that self important creeper representing them
Reply
11
Related
WIBW
Election 2022: Constitutional Amendment on Rules/Regs Oversite - Opponents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been helping you get to know the candidates on your November ballot by inviting them to visit Eye on Northeast Kansas. Voters also will see a couple of constitutional amendment ballot questions. One of those has to do with state agency rules and regulations. Here is what it says:
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2022, about texts to Kansas voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported when mail ballots must arrive in county election offices to be counted. It is Nov. 14, the Monday after Election Day, and not Nov. 11, because that is the federal Veterans Day holiday.
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
Kansas secretary of state warns about wrong polling place texts
If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas secretary of state says it may be wrong.
Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes
GOP candidates Kobach and Johnson unleash attack ads distinguished by misleading or incorrection information designed to undercut foes. The post Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Follow-up text apologizes for message sending voters to wrong locations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters reported receiving a second text message Monday, apologizing for a Sunday message that gave them wrong voting location information. The Kansas Secretary of State issued a warning about the messages earlier Monday, while the organizations identified as sending them said a third-party vendor was to blame.
WIBW
Election 2022: Chris Mann, (D) Attorney General candidate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Chris Mann, (D), is running for Attorney General. The seat is...
kscbnews.net
Governor Laura Kelly Makes Appointments for 988 Mental Health Lifeline, Sheriff Gene Ward Appointed
TOPEKA – After signing a bipartisan bill to fund the statewide suicide prevention hotline 988 earlier this year, Governor Laura Kelly today announced her appointments to the 988 Coordinating Council. The Council will advise the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) on the implementation of the 988 hotline.
When do polls open, close in Missouri, Kansas for 2022 midterm election?
When can you actually go vote on Nov. 8? Residents in both Missouri and Kansas have at least 12 hours to cast their votes at the polls.
KHBS
More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November
More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws, to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating the whole issue, but it’s a complicated issue… […]
Why don’t Kansas candidates show up to engage? Here are 10 reasons.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post Why don’t Kansas candidates show up to engage? Here are 10 reasons. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers' power back on ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents’ health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards — those under the control of the governor but also others in the executive branch of state government. At issue are rules as varied as which shots are required for children attending...
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
WIBW
Kansas landmarks to ‘go teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas landmarks, along with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks across the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program. The annual...
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JoCo Sheriff's Office issues misleading Facebook post on ballot measure
Many voters have expressed confusion over Amendment 2 and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office further added to the confusion after issuing a misleading Facebook post Wednesday.
Comments / 11