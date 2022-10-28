Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Bridgeport native Hawkinberry teaches in Berkeley County (West Virginia) while studying for degree
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Isabella Hawkinberry is still studying for her master’s degree in education, but the Bridgeport native is already receiving full-time on-the-job training. Hawkinberry has taught ninth- and 10th-grade English courses since Aug. 22 at Spring Mills High School while studying at night for her...
WVNews
FTR
HAZELTON — Jodi L. Frazee, 43, of Bruceton Mills, was charged with DUI in relation to an Oct. 27 vehicle collision on Hazelton Road. According to a criminal complaint, a Cadillac left the road and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn. Frazee showed impairment on two of three field sobriety tests, and she measured .103 on a breath alcohol test. The legal limit to drive is .08 in West Virginia.
WVNews
County commission gets maintenance update
KINGWOOD — A new roof on the front of the sheriff’s office is among upcoming maintenance projects on county office buildings, while others are being wrapped up. County Facilities Manager Supervisor Joe LaRue gave county commissioners a report last week.
WVNews
Preston's Problems and Struggles helps those dealing with addiction
KINGWOOD — Preston’s Problems and Struggles (PPaS) is an online support group for anyone in active addiction, recovery or in crisis. It also offers support for family members and friends of those who are addicted or have been lost to addiction. The group came together last Friday to...
WVNews
Tribe of champions: Bridgeport wins sectional crown, advances to regionals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – The University Hawks weren’t going away easily. Having fought off two set points in the opening frame of their Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship match at UHS, the Hawks were battling to tie the score at 24 coming out of a timeout.
WVNews
Seven Preston towns receive 1% municipal tax receipts
KINGWOOD — Towns around the state received the latest quarterly check for the 1% sales and municipal tax, including seven in Preston County. The check covered the period from July through September.
WVNews
Are close losses good signs or bad?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a question for the ages, really, one that coaches and sportswriters have lost sleep trying to figure out. Certain teams lose a number of close games, which makes you wonder if that is a good sign or a bad sign.
WVNews
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
WVNews
Cemeteries are archives of local history
KINGWOOD — For some, the word “cemetery” conjures up visions of a full autumn moon, crumbling headstones, creaky rusted gates, owls, bats and ghosts. For Janice Cale Sisler, author of “In Remembrance: Tombstone Readings of Preston County, WV, Vol. I, II, and III,” cemeteries are archives.
WVNews
Board of ed compromises on fifth graders' report cards
KINGWOOD — Preston County fifth-graders’ report cards will look different due to a compromise reached by the Preston County Board of Education last week. The board has been debating a section of county school policy since September, when board member Lucas Tatham asked for a continued discussion on grading policy and the grading scale for fifth grade. Superintendent Brad Martin acknowledged then that there is “a disconnect between current practice as it relates to our current policy.”
WVNews
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/1/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley details the ways in which Charles Woods' availability helped WVU's defense, but noted that missed assignments and guesses on some coverages hurt the Mountaineers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
WVNews
Community calendar
• A ham dinner will be served 4-7 p.m. at the Bruceton Fire Hall, 142 Union St., Bruceton Mills. Dinner will include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, applesauce, rolls, pie and a drink. The cost will be $13.
WVNews
A deeper look at West Virginia’s failed fourth down, and what preceded it
Analytics, game plans and old-school feel all collided in Neal Brown’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the TCU four-yard line with 5:15 to play in the third quarter and trailing 28-24. Going into the game, Brown and the coaching staff believed it needed touchdowns, not...
WVNews
Neal Brown
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is hoping his team can bounce back from two straight losses when it goes on this week to face Iowa State. The task for the Mountaineers won't be easy, though, because they are dealing with a multitude of injuries.
WVNews
WVU places five on all-Big 12 women's soccer team
Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team was named the 2022 Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, while four others earned All-Big 12 distinction, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Massey becomes WVU’s first goalkeeper of the year in program history, while she...
Comments / 0