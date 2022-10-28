Read full article on original website
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'
Pretty much everybody has weighed in on the dilemma facing the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James nearing the end of his prime and Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary serving as their only realistic path to contention, should they trade both of their available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in order to dig themselves out of the 1-5 hole they've dug for themselves thus far this season? Some say that the Lakers owe it to James to give him a stronger roster. Others believe that this roster is too broken for any single trade to fix. Fans, media and even Lakers executives have spoken on the debate.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash mutually agree to part ways
Steve Nash's time as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets has come to an end. The Nets and Nash have mutually agreed to part ways after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Tuesday. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as Brooklyn's interim head coach, but the team is expected to be on the search for a full-time replacement for Nash. Suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely replacement for Nash, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who sought to replace him via a trade for T.J. Hockenson from the Lions on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but the player himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While Smith is set for a lengthy rehab, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future.
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
Eagles' Josiah Scott: Exits with injury
Scott (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Scott has primarily played on special teams over his first six games with Philadelphia, though he played 109 defensive snaps in the team's banged-up secondary Weeks 4 and 5. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson will serve as the Eagles' lone healthy cornerbacks behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Will travel with team
Gay (COVID-19) will travel with the team during Utah's upcoming three-game road trip, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay has missed three straight games while in COVID-19 protocols and may be sidelined for additional contests but appears likely to return at some point during Utah's upcoming three-game road trip. Before being sidelined, the veteran forward averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes per game.
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Vikings' Irv Smith: To have MRI on ankle
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 34-26 win versus the Cardinals and will undergo an MRI, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. For the third game in a row, Smith hauled in exactly four passes en route to 28 yards, placing him fourth...
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Heads to G League
Milwaukee assigned Middleton (wrist) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton remains sidelined due to offseason wrist surgery, but it appears his rehab is going well, and he will look to get some extended practices in with the G League squad. A possible return date for Middleton remains unclear, but if everything goes well in the G League, the All-Star wing could be back in the mix for Milwaukee before too long.
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Could miss time
Tomlinson (calf) is likely in a week-to-week situation as of Monday according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com Seifert reports. Tomlinson exited Sunday's win over the Cardinals early and was unable to return. His practice status in the coming days will likely lead to a better idea of whether or not he has a chance to play Sunday against Washington.
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Aiming to play in Week 10
Mitchell (knee) is seeking to return to action Sunday, Nov. 13 against the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mitchell has been sidelined since spraining the MCL in his right knee in the season opener. Since then, the 49ers rode Jeff Wilson in the backfield until the recent acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. After two games with McCaffrey on the roster and Mitchell getting healthier by the week, the team opted to deal Wilson to the Dolphins on Tuesday, paving the way for Mitchell to be the No. 2 running back, when healthy. Mitchell will have the benefit of a Week 9 bye to do so, but San Francisco also needs to make the procedural move of designating him for return from IR in order to reintegrate him into practice. How he fares on the field next week will determine whether or not he joins McCaffrey as an RB option for coach Kyle Shanahan in Week 10.
