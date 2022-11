AURORA, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries days after being hit by a car in Aurora Thursday, Oct. 27. Troy Clifton Devine Jr., 15, was crossing Highway 60 with a friend around 8:46 p.m on Thursday evening when he was hit, according to the Aurora-Marionville Police Department.

AURORA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO