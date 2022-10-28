Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Why no Halloween special in Emmerdale tonight
It would have been great if we saw them celebrating Halloween in the pub. Alright no one is in a mood after what has happened. But Faith did say to be happy and dont feel sad. Why not have an episode where Liv and Faith turn into zombies and start terrorising the residents of village. Also Ben could join in as he has not had his televised funeral yet. We are still waiting Emmerdale producers. I hope you are listening. But seriously i dont think they have done a decent episode on this date in years.
digitalspy.com
Corrie 31/10/22: Shocked! (By The Photo)
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. At Number 9, Tyrone shows Fiz the first extract from the John Stape...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Who wants Louise Mitchell to return?
I think that Tilly Keeper should reprise her role at some point in the next year or two after she's finished her other projects. Louise came into her own in her last year and really showed her potential, it would be amazing to see her come back as a young mother and interacting with Sam and taking her down a more darker route after what happened. An inevtiable clash with Karen too.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale scriptwriter confirms another shock death
It seems that Emmerdale fans are in for another tense episode, after a writer let slip that another death is on the horizon. After the horrific storm claimed several lives, the ITV soap is set to lose another fan-favourite character, scriptwriter Sharon Marshall revealed on This Morning. Monday night’s episode...
digitalspy.com
Aftermath of Harriet Finch's death (Emmerdale)
I feel this has been done really poorly. She was in the programme for 10 years and no one has even noticed she has left. I completely agree and I was thinking of starting a thread about it so I’m glad you have!😁. As usual with Emmerdale the whole...
digitalspy.com
Favourite Male- Week 6
Wasn't keen on any of them. Entertainment wise it was all Tony, but the best dance was from Hamza 😊. Tyler for me I’d never heard of him but he improves every week and seems such a nice guy. Posts: 15,168. Forum Member. ✭✭. 30/10/22 - 16:16 #6. Hamza...
digitalspy.com
EE: Flip Flopping
I've been watching Soaps for pretty much my whole life. And over the decades I've come to learn to predict how an episode is going to play out, In tonights episode we had Suki being perfectly approaching, amenable and encouraging toward Eve that she might actually be ready to commit to a relationship. And I could tell that it was going to end badly because Eve was so happy. She couldn't suppress a smile.
digitalspy.com
Camcorder lad from Eastenders jailed
I havent seen this posted where else so hoping it is not a duplicate thread,. camcorder lad who appeared in eastenders has been jailed for 4 years for assaulting his mum who had a restraining order on him. this follows from jessie wallace who was recently arrested, the girl who...
digitalspy.com
Harvey and Dotty?
Anyone else think something is gonna develop here? I know there’s a huge age gap but I can see it being a type of story that the soap would wanna cover in todays day. And I actually weirdly think there is chemistry between the actors, and they seem to keep sharing glances.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
digitalspy.com
Props to Jamie Borthwick
Had to give him all the credit for that brief scene in the hospital when he leaves the room and breaks down, he's done this before, delivered when its needed, what a solid actor, really gritty and realistic, resigning himself to reality and Lola's passing sooner or later. He's grown leaps as an actor.
digitalspy.com
I’m underwhelmed!
I’m very underwhelmed this years strictly there’s a spark missing not sure what it is .. The problem is too many people seem to be comparing it to last year which was seen as a “golden year”, so no matter what happened this year it was always gonna be perceived as underwhelming.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max Turner is further manipulated in extremism story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new, hard-hitting Coronation Street storyline for Max Turner is now underway – and Griff continues to work on the youngster, as he plans to get him to join their extremist group. Max is currently being targeted by an extremist and racist group who are...
digitalspy.com
Alfie calling Linda ‘Her Ladyship’
Yes I did notice he called her that, I hope Kat helps out behind the Vic again at some point as well. Wow, Alfie has such a way with the ladies using fancy language like "her ladyship", is there no end to this man's talents. I don't think it means...
digitalspy.com
Favourite of the “new generation” pros?
I’ve been loving the newer pros who have been added in the last couple of years, but who’s your favourite? I’ve included Nancy as although she’s been on the show since 2019, she’s only on her second partner. I love Nikita. Maybe last night wasn't...
digitalspy.com
Give creative control to the Pro dancers
I hate to sound like a broken record but this weekend felt like a stitch up. The theming resulted in two couples being given a a bad deal. Ellie S and Nikita were dealt a rotten hand as we're James and Amy and their dance concepts led to dreadful music and Amy and Ellie were made to look frumpy with ghastly cistumes.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Mick Carter to propose to Janine in new scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Mick Carter will propose to Janine Butcher in new EastEnders scenes. The soap has unveiled a new look at the moment Mick drops to one knee and pops the question, but viewers will have to tune in to find out whether or not Janine will say yes.
digitalspy.com
The Good Nurse
Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne lead this True Crime Thriller about Serial Killer Charles Cullen played by Eddie Redmayne. It's a decent Film but I wish they had focused more on Cullen, it was more about Jessica Chastain's character Amy Loughren. Posts: 58,993. Forum Member. ✭. 30/10/22 - 09:22 #2. I...
digitalspy.com
Favourite Charlestons
I view of the fact that the third person this year has got eliminated doing a Charleston I thought I'd get people about their favourite ones - both this series and all time. Denise and James, Caroline and Pasha, Sophie and Brendan for me. Posts: 21,439. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Emma Corrin was "scared shitless" meeting Harry Styles
The Crown star Emma Corrin has opened up about meeting Harry Styles for the first time ahead of filming My Policeman, saying they were "scared shitless". Starring alongside Styles and David Dawson, Corrin and Dawson explained how director Michael Grandage came up with a unique way for the actors to break the ice (via Variety).
Comments / 0