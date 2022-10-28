ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas High School Football: Week 10 statewide scores

By Associated Press
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSpCD_0iqdoPxH00

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 60, Aldine 0

Alvin 32, Alief Hastings 14

Austin Westlake 45, Austin Bowie 0

Clear Falls 28, Houston Clear Lake 14

Cypress Creek 70, Houston Spring Woods 0

Del Rio 34, Laredo Alexander 13

Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 21

Edinburg Vela 55, La Joya Palmview 14

Garland Naaman Forest 50, North Garland 27

Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Keller 39, Keller Timber Creek 17

Klein Collins 35, Tomball 0

Laredo United 34, Eagle Pass 28

Longview 42, Tyler 3

Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0

McAllen Memorial 42, Rio Grande City 20

New Braunfels Canyon 43, SA MacArthur 14

Northwest Eaton 42, Haltom 7

PSJA North 55, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Northside Clark 28

Spring Dekaney 37, Aldine MacArthur 6

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 96, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Austin McCallum 55, Austin William Travis 13

CC Carroll 38, CC Ray 22

Colleyville Heritage 72, FW Polytechnic 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Seagoville 0

Fort Bend Hightower 49, Fort Bend Clements 14

Fort Bend Marshall 47, Galena Park 0

Frisco Independence 19, Lake Dallas 14

Frisco Reedy 32, Frisco Heritage 31

FW Carter-Riverside 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14

FW Eastern Hills 41, FW Castleberry 13

Georgetown 28, Leander Glenn 22

Katy Paetow 40, Katy Taylor 10

Kerrville Tivy 35, SA Veterans Memorial 31

Lufkin 31, West Mesquite 22

Richmond Foster 56, Magnolia 21

Roma 39, PSJA Southwest 7

SA McCollum 45, SA Brackenridge 14

Waco University 78, Pflugerville Connally 7

CLASS 4A

Center 62, Bullard 29

Dallas Carter 54, North Dallas 6

Dallas Lincoln 57, Dallas Roosevelt 19

Lubbock Estacado 24, Big Spring 21

Lumberton 41, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Rusk 48, Brownsboro 23

Tyler Chapel Hill 48, Athens 28

CLASS 3A

Corrigan-Camden 45, Groveton 0

Diboll 49, Huntington 0

Malakoff 55, Mexia 13

Orangefield 58, Kirbyville 0

CLASS 2A

Alvord 21, Whitewright 7

Axtell 53, Malakoff Cross Roads 3

Beckville 76, Harleton 21

Garrison 40, San Augustine 14

Joaquin 50, Pineland West Sabine 20

Price Carlisle 70, Overton 10

Santa Maria 49, Ben Bolt 22

Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14

Tioga 42, Trenton 3

CLASS 1A

Amherst 56, Cotton Center 0

Balmorhea 54, Dell City 8

Benjamin 40, Chillicothe 0

Follett 54, White Deer 8

Gilmer Union Hill 48, Savoy 0

Gordon 62, Baird 14

Lingleville 66, Perrin-Whitt 16

Loop 66, Southland 21

Matador Motley County 58, Afton Patton Springs 7

Oakwood 58, Apple Springs 0

Paint Rock 72, Moran 22

Richland Springs 65, Lohn 0

Saint Jo 57, Campbell 7

Throckmorton 54, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Whiteface 64, Meadow 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Pasadena First Baptist 64, Conroe Covenant 16

SA Town East Christian 45, SA Jubilee 0

OTHER

Buda Johnson 61, Austin Akins 7

Cypress Bridgeland 49, Cypress Lakes 3

EP Pebble Hills 38, El Paso Eastlake 14

Frisco Memorial 39, Carrollton Creekview 0

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 54, Grayson Christian 6

Houston Heights 51, Houston MSTC 0

Houston North Shore Mustangs 16, Humble Atascocita 14

Jersey Village 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Tribe Consolidated 50, Victoria Home School 0

Tyler Legacy 31, North Forney 24

Comments / 0

Related
texashsfootball.com

District 6-5A UIL Texas HS Football Playoff Picture Update

District 6-5A D1 got a little clarity this weekend, but still left a lot of questions unanswered as we head into the final week of the season. Reedy (10-0, 8-0) finished their perfect regular season with an unbelievable 32-31 win over Frisco Heritage. The game went back and forth all night, and Reedy held a 31-26 lead late in the game. Forced to punt deep in their own territory, linebacker Josef Fuksa came through unblocked and not only blocked the punt, but scooped it up for the touchdown. More late-game special teams heroics from Reedy, and they finish 10-0 and district champs. The Lions get a week off before taking on Dallas WT White in a Bi-district game. Heritage (6-3, 5-2) is still well alive in the playoff race. A win over Lone Star on Friday would lock them into the second or third spot. A loss could potentially knock them out in a three way tie scenario.
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events. The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989. Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment,...
MIDLAND, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up

The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy