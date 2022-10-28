Texas High School Football: Week 10 statewide scores

District 6-5A D1 got a little clarity this weekend, but still left a lot of questions unanswered as we head into the final week of the season. Reedy (10-0, 8-0) finished their perfect regular season with an unbelievable 32-31 win over Frisco Heritage. The game went back and forth all night, and Reedy held a 31-26 lead late in the game. Forced to punt deep in their own territory, linebacker Josef Fuksa came through unblocked and not only blocked the punt, but scooped it up for the touchdown. More late-game special teams heroics from Reedy, and they finish 10-0 and district champs. The Lions get a week off before taking on Dallas WT White in a Bi-district game. Heritage (6-3, 5-2) is still well alive in the playoff race. A win over Lone Star on Friday would lock them into the second or third spot. A loss could potentially knock them out in a three way tie scenario.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO