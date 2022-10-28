Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged in connection to Glenwood Avenue homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made a month after a 19-year-old was shot and killed. According to Greensboro Police Department, they have arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Camren Cole in September. Neal has been charged with first-degree murder. Cole was shot on September 29 and […]
Juvenile shot, man hit by vehicle on Sherrill Avenue, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot and a man was hit by a car Monday night in High Point, according to police. Police say that officers responded to shots fired call at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue around 9 p.m. Sometime after that a juvenile arrived at an area hospital with […]
Child grazed by bullet during road rage incident in North Carolina
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged in connection with a road rage incident that injured a child. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it started Monday around 7 p.m. in Hillsborough. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. They...
wakg.com
Danville Mall Shooting Suspect Arrested
Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies arrested Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina...
Man arrested after child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident
A 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in an apparent road-rage shooting near Hillsborough on Monday night.
Person killed in head-on wreck on Shields Road in Kernersville, police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Kernersville, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. According to Forsyth County EMS, there was a wreck on the 1300 block of Shields Road, which is off of US 66 running through Kernersville. Police say the wreck was fatal, and the […]
WXII 12
Drive-by shooting injures 2 teenagers in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers injured. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. on Bridges Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, police said they found two teenagers shot. Both were taken to the...
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WDBJ7.com
Three people hurt in shooting at Danville house, police searching for shooter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Danville Sunday night, according to the Danville Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle. Investigators say the driver of a silver vehicle approached a home on Greenwich Circle...
WXII 12
Man charged with murder in Greensboro woman’s death
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is charged with the death of a woman who was killed in August. Greensboro police said they arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, who's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. Police said he was arrested on Friday in connection with...
WBTM
Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting
Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Police looking for suspects after shots fired overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after two people and a home were hit with bullets early Sunday morning. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a man was shot in the arm, while riding in a vehicle on...
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
Man on house arrest goes on the run after ‘domestic violence incident,’ allegedly steals 4-wheeler, truck, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on house arrest allegedly went on the run after a domestic violence incident in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that on Oct. 27, their electronic house arrest officers were told that another local agency responded to a domestic violence call involving Travis […]
abc45.com
Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Man facing drug charges in High Point, after shooting leads to investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is facing drug charges in High Point. After a shooting on September 18, where several cars were hit with no one injured on Grayson Street, police began an investigation. The investigation led to two search warrants on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. for the...
