High Point, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Two injured after apartment shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue a little after 9 p.m. Monday. A juvenile arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, according to officers. They also found a second person injured...
HIGH POINT, NC
wakg.com

Danville Mall Shooting Suspect Arrested

Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies arrested Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Drive-by shooting injures 2 teenagers in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers injured. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. on Bridges Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, police said they found two teenagers shot. Both were taken to the...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man charged with murder in Greensboro woman’s death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is charged with the death of a woman who was killed in August. Greensboro police said they arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, who's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. Police said he was arrested on Friday in connection with...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTM

Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting

Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Man on house arrest goes on the run after ‘domestic violence incident,’ allegedly steals 4-wheeler, truck, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on house arrest allegedly went on the run after a domestic violence incident in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that on Oct. 27, their electronic house arrest officers were told that another local agency responded to a domestic violence call involving Travis […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

