FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Foley man who was riding his bicycle Monday night was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police. The Foley Police Department said that around 9 p.m. Nicholoas Tomlin, 21, was hit by the vehicle while riding on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie Street and Pine Street. Police said Tomlin was discovered by passing motorists who called 911. Tomlin was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where investigators say he underwent surgery Tuesday for a compound fracture to his leg. Tomlin was last reported to be in stable condition. Police want to find whoever hit him.

FOLEY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO