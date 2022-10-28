ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: New information tonight about the police standoff that took place in downtown Mobile yesterday. The story made national headlines. For around 5 hours local law enforcement, the SWAT team, Marshals, and the FBI negotiated with 46-year-old Terrance Duncan. Duncan died yesterday as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local officials I spoke with say it was a matter of mental health and they also say their prayers go out to the victim's family.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man charged with murder in fentanyl case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a felony murder charge following the fentanyl death of Brian Zewen, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13, after he bought fentanyl from Michael Elton...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of shooting two men sentenced in federal gun case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man facing charges in connection with a convenience store shooting will do two years in federal judge on a gun charge, a judge ruled Monday. Trenteon Jevon King, 23, pleaded guilty in July to illegal possession of an illegal conversion device. He admitted to have a Glock switch, or chip, which transforms a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing hundreds of rounds in seconds with one pull of the trigger.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley bicyclist struck by vehicle that left scene, police say

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Foley man who was riding his bicycle Monday night was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police. The Foley Police Department said that around 9 p.m. Nicholoas Tomlin, 21, was hit by the vehicle while riding on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie Street and Pine Street. Police said Tomlin was discovered by passing motorists who called 911. Tomlin was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where investigators say he underwent surgery Tuesday for a compound fracture to his leg. Tomlin was last reported to be in stable condition. Police want to find whoever hit him.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Azalea Road shooting victim dies from injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old shooting victim has died from his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department. The shooting occurred late Sunday night on Azalea Road. Police said it was approximately 11:11 p.m. when officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired....
MOBILE, AL
KLFY.com

Suspect dead after 5+ hour standoff outside Government Plaza in Mobile

UPDATE (11/1/22): Mobile Police identify man who killed himself after standoff on Government Street. UPDATE (10:10 p.m.): Court is expected to continue as normal tomorrow. UPDATE (5:06 p.m.): Officials confirm the man who shot himself at the end of a more than five-hour standoff in downtown Mobile has died. A...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
PENSACOLA, FL

