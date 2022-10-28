Read full article on original website
Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: New information tonight about the police standoff that took place in downtown Mobile yesterday. The story made national headlines. For around 5 hours local law enforcement, the SWAT team, Marshals, and the FBI negotiated with 46-year-old Terrance Duncan. Duncan died yesterday as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local officials I spoke with say it was a matter of mental health and they also say their prayers go out to the victim's family.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man charged with murder in fentanyl case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a felony murder charge following the fentanyl death of Brian Zewen, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13, after he bought fentanyl from Michael Elton...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police would have been more aggressive during standoff if there was hostage, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police exercised restraint during Monday’s six-hour standoff on Government Street, trying to talk the armed man down – even refraining from returning fire when he fired a shot out of the rear-passenger side car where he was holed up. But James Barber, the mayor’s...
Mobile’s first felony murder charge in fentanyl overdose death case
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in Mobile County, a person is charged with felony murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to someone who then overdosed on the powerful opioid, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elton Moseley was arrested and charged with felony murder on Oct. 31, in the overdose death […]
Gunman who fatally shot himself in Mobile Government Plaza standoff identified
Mobile police identified Tuesday the gunman who shot and killed himself following a 5-1/2 hour standoff inside a gray car parked outside Mobile’s Government Plaza on Monday. Terrance Duncan, 46, was the person who died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound sometime around 3:30 p.m. Police have...
WALA-TV FOX10
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The hours-long armed standoff in downtown Mobile ended during the 3 o’clock hour Monday afternoon. The man who police say threatened to shoot himself and fired shots at officers outside Mobile Government Plaza was loaded onto a stretcher and put into an ambulance. MPD Chief...
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of shooting two men sentenced in federal gun case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man facing charges in connection with a convenience store shooting will do two years in federal judge on a gun charge, a judge ruled Monday. Trenteon Jevon King, 23, pleaded guilty in July to illegal possession of an illegal conversion device. He admitted to have a Glock switch, or chip, which transforms a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing hundreds of rounds in seconds with one pull of the trigger.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley bicyclist struck by vehicle that left scene, police say
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Foley man who was riding his bicycle Monday night was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police. The Foley Police Department said that around 9 p.m. Nicholoas Tomlin, 21, was hit by the vehicle while riding on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie Street and Pine Street. Police said Tomlin was discovered by passing motorists who called 911. Tomlin was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where investigators say he underwent surgery Tuesday for a compound fracture to his leg. Tomlin was last reported to be in stable condition. Police want to find whoever hit him.
WEAR
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Azalea Road shooting victim dies from injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old shooting victim has died from his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department. The shooting occurred late Sunday night on Azalea Road. Police said it was approximately 11:11 p.m. when officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired....
4th man arrested in connection with October alleged drugging, raping of underage minor: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth man involved in an alleged drugging and raping of an underage girl in Pensacola has been arrested, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jason McBride, 34, was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. WKRG News 5 previously reported on the three other […]
KLFY.com
Suspect dead after 5+ hour standoff outside Government Plaza in Mobile
UPDATE (11/1/22): Mobile Police identify man who killed himself after standoff on Government Street. UPDATE (10:10 p.m.): Court is expected to continue as normal tomorrow. UPDATE (5:06 p.m.): Officials confirm the man who shot himself at the end of a more than five-hour standoff in downtown Mobile has died. A...
Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
Mobile Government Plaza lockdown: Man shoots himself after daylong standoff
Portions of Government Plaza and the area around it continue to be blocked from public access Monday afternoon while police investigate what could be a tragic ending to an armed standoff with an “incoherent,” suicidal man parked outside the downtown Mobile government building. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine...
Alabama death row inmate is attempting to challenge his guilty conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man on death row convicted of killing 3 people at Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club is trying to challenge his conviction. Ryan Petersen returned to a Houston County Courtroom, after serving almost 6 years at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama. Two new attorneys have taken over Petersen’s case and are looking […]
Man dies after shooting on Azalea Road Sunday, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man that was shot on Azalea Road Sunday night has died. According to officials, officers were called to the 300 block of Azalea Road, near Party City, just after 11 p.m after shots were heard in the area. When officers arrived they found […]
