Los Angeles, CA

Cesar Torres
4d ago

Bolony they knew he was innocent.. But because he was black they locked him up anyway that's how the system worked back then.

3d ago

Sad just sad, this is why DNA is so important to have matched in cases like this. So no innocent people go to prison. I truly feel that this man should be compensated for the rest of his life, and justice should be done for those who put him in prison.

Magalie Lopez
4d ago

He should get taken care of for the rest of his life $$$

Boston 25 News WFXT

California girl, 16, mauled by family dogs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A California teenager was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being attacked by six large dogs. The 16-year-old girl, who has not been identified publicly, was initially listed in serious condition after first responders rescued her from the attack at her Thousand Oaks home at around 3:30 p.m. She is expected to survive, KABC-TV reported.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Associated Press

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Chips said the teen suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit, but not seriously injured, he said. The dogs were identified as cane corsos, a type of mastiff, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS LA

Man convicted of 1983 murder cleared after spending 38 years in prison

A 69-year-old man who has spent nearly the last four decades in prison after being convicted of murder was freed on Friday, after new evidence exonerated him from the crime. Maurice Hastings was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Inglewood woman Roberta Wydermyer and the attempted murder of both her husband Billy Ray and friend George Pinson in 1988. After he spent the last 38 years in prison, newly tested DNA evidence cleared Hastings and identified a different individual in the crime, which occurred in 1983. "I'm not pointing fingers. I'm not standing up here a bitter man," Hastings  said during a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | Post Release Offender Arrested for Possession of a Firearm | 10/27/22

SUBJECT: Post Release Offender Arrested for Possession of a Firearm. SUSPECTS: Pedro Garcia, 27-year-old Oxnard resident. On October 27th, at approximately 5:46 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 blk. of West 7th St. Officers contacted the driver Garcia and a records check was conducted. Garcia was found to be on Post Release Offender Supervision, PROS, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics.
brentwoodnewsla.com

West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
LOMA LINDA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Woman Found Shot to Death in Vehicle

On Monday, at 7:50 a.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road regarding a subject down in a vehicle. When officers arrived they located a female adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene, rendered first...
LONG BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura man found guilty in hate crime stabbing

VENTURA, Calif. — A Ventura man was found guilty of a hate crime stabbing that occurred at a convenience store last year in May, according to District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. The stabbing happened when Tyler Clark, 34, began saying racial slurs towards an African American man inside of a Circle K store at 1001 S. Petit Ave. The post Ventura man found guilty in hate crime stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Oxnard Man Arrested for Selling Drugs near an Elementary School

SUSPECTS: Jorge Flores, 40 year-old Oxnard Resident. During the month of October 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT) began an investigation regarding Jorge Flores continuing to sell drugs near an elementary school in the Cal-Gisler neighborhood. Flores had been arrested on three prior occasions for selling drugs. During the investigation, detectives confirmed that Flores was still actively selling drugs.
OXNARD, CA

