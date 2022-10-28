A 69-year-old man who has spent nearly the last four decades in prison after being convicted of murder was freed on Friday, after new evidence exonerated him from the crime. Maurice Hastings was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Inglewood woman Roberta Wydermyer and the attempted murder of both her husband Billy Ray and friend George Pinson in 1988. After he spent the last 38 years in prison, newly tested DNA evidence cleared Hastings and identified a different individual in the crime, which occurred in 1983. "I'm not pointing fingers. I'm not standing up here a bitter man," Hastings said during a...

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO