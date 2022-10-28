Read full article on original website
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
Waves up to 19 feet tall to pound SF Bay Area beaches
Huge waves are expected to create dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches on Monday.
Bay Area to see rain, coldest weather of the season so far next week
A cold front from Canada is expected to dive down into the Bay Area next week, bringing rain and and the coldest weather of the season so far.
Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision
A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments
The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening include:. The California Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a "legal alert" intended to help protect people from water shutoffs as the state continues to struggle with drought, rising prices and the lingering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million
There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Doctors Delay Strike Amid Agreement
After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
5 teens arrested for attempted murder in Marin, police say
Five teenagers and one adult were arrested in Marin County on Tuesday for a stabbing attack that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured, officials said. A 17-year-old was also allegedly assaulted and had minor injuries in the October incident that occurred in the parking lot at Lynwood Elementary School in Novato, a suburb of San Francisco. The Novato Police Department said in a statement that the investigation identified six Novato residents who were involved in the attack — a 19-year-old, three 13-year-olds, and two 15-year-olds. The teens could all face attempted murder charges, and are being held at the Marin...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in October
One home appears to incorporate a treadmill and a shower into its washer/dryer room.
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires amid civil corruption trial
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced Monday she would retire, as a jury deliberates a verdict in a civil corruption trial involving jail mismanagement and a "pay-to-play" scheme involving gun permits issued by her office. Undersheriff Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff, Smith office said in a...
San Francisco bakery pulls all-nighters to bake ‘pan de muerto’ by the thousands
"We'll sell thousands. That's the best time of the year, pan de muerto."
Suspect Arrested In February Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman
SAN JOSE (BCN) A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24...
1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
Police Arrest Boy Who Allegedly Made Threats Of Violence At High School
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police have arrested a juvenile male Monday they allege made online threats of violence at Santa Cruz High School, the second such threats in less than a week. The two incidents are not related, according to a news release from Santa Cruz police. The case mimics an...
