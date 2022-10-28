ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Related
SFGate

Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision

A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments

The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening include:. The California Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a "legal alert" intended to help protect people from water shutoffs as the state continues to struggle with drought, rising prices and the lingering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SFGate

The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million

There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Doctors Delay Strike Amid Agreement

After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

5 teens arrested for attempted murder in Marin, police say

Five teenagers and one adult were arrested in Marin County on Tuesday for a stabbing attack that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured, officials said. A 17-year-old was also allegedly assaulted and had minor injuries in the October incident that occurred in the parking lot at Lynwood Elementary School in Novato, a suburb of San Francisco. The Novato Police Department said in a statement that the investigation identified six Novato residents who were involved in the attack — a 19-year-old, three 13-year-olds, and two 15-year-olds. The teens could all face attempted murder charges, and are being held at the Marin...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In February Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman

SAN JOSE (BCN) A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night

OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
OAKLAND, CA

