Effective: 2022-11-01 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding along the St. Johns River. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO