Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding along the St. Johns River. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage the remainder of this week while continuing a slow decline. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 3.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Tue 8 pm 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.4
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The St. Johns River above Lake Harney at Geneva is in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to continue a slow decline through Moderate Flood Stage into next week. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Water begins to move into homes in low lying areas along the river. Flooding around the Black Hammock area near Lake Jesup. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.6 Tue 8 pm 9.5 9.4 9.3 9.2 9.1
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range in passes. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced at times in blowing snow. Drifting snow may impact travel.
