Initial Phase Of Birdland Central Launched

The Howard Hughes Corporation announced plans for Village Green at Bridgeland Central, the first phase of commercial development of Northwest Houston’s 925-acre mixed-use urban destination in the acclaimed master planned community of Bridgeland. The 23-acre, mixed-use Village Green will be anchored by an over 100,000-square-foot H-E-B and a 49,000-square-foot, three-story mass timber office building—the first building of its kind in the Greater Houston area. Construction on the mass timber office building will commence in early 2023 and will open along with H-E-B in 2024.

Bridgeland Central will become an urban hub of Northwest Houston, spanning at full buildout 925 acres of best-in-class office, retail, multifamily, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and public spaces in the heart of Bridgeland. The new urban destination will serve the nearly 70,000 future residents of Bridgeland as well as the broader Northwest Houston region.

“Bridgeland Central’s scale, design and the breadth of offerings will be unlike anything that exists in Northwest Houston,” said Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation in a statement. “Howard Hughes strives to create unparalleled experiences within its master planned communities, and Bridgeland Central will be no exception, meeting the demand for our hallmark quality of life as the community continues to grow.”

Adjacent to Grand Parkway and bound by Bridgeland High School Drive, Bridgeland Creek Parkway and Summit Point Crossing, Village Green will offer a series of inline retail opportunities designed for restaurants, shops, and neighborhood service providers.

Conveniently located at the intersection of Bridgeland Creek Parkway and Summit Point Crossing, the over 100,000-square-foot grocery store will bring all of the latest H-E-B has to offer including curbside pick-up and delivery services, as well as a pharmacy and a fuel station.

“Our Houston Region remains a priority for H-E-B, and we continue to make significant investments expanding our footprint to serve all of our neighbors,” said Armando Perez, Executive Vice President, H-E-B Houston. “We are excited to bring a store to the Bridgeland Community to meet the needs of this growing area.”

Tal McIver of McIver Properties represented H-E-B, and Eric Walker of Capital Retail Partners represented The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Committed to sustainable development and innovation through environmentally focused design, Howard Hughes is introducing the first mass timber office development in the Greater Houston area. The use of mass timber as well as other materials including lumber, low-carbon concrete, and zinc cladding—supplemented with renewable energy and high-performance systems—reduce the overall carbon emissions associated with the lifecycle of the building. As a result of mass timber’s inherent ability to store carbon, the structure will save more than 20% of the greenhouse gas emissions that would be produced by a typical steel and concrete structure.

“Prioritizing sustainability and resiliency is at the forefront of our long-term approach to developing large-scale master planned communities where people want to live for generations,” said Carman. “This first-of-its-kind project in the region exemplifies our commitment throughout Bridgeland to exploring cutting-edge sustainability within office design.”

The mass timber office is designed to meet LEED Gold and Fitwel certifications. The project is expected to reduce annual energy usage by 25% and municipal water consumption by 98%, equating to an annual savings of approximately 350,000 gallons—aided by a 10,000-gallon rainwater harvesting cistern which will collect recycled rainwater and HVAC condensate.

The project team includes San Antonio-based Lake|Flato as the design architect, Houston-based Kirksey Architecture as the architect of record and Houston-based Tellepsen as the general contractor. All three have vast experience in sustainable architecture, design and construction projects, specifically mass timber.

The project’s design was inspired by modern agrarian architecture, which will carry forth throughout Village Green. The mass timber office exemplifies biophilic design, creating an indoor-outdoor connection through breezeways and shaded porches along with drought-tolerant, resilient landscaping. Tenants will benefit from the natural light cascading from floor-to-ceiling windows and a windowed wall on the roof. Additional amenities include a bicycle storage room and shower facility to enable people to bike or walk to work using Bridgeland’s vast trail system.

JLL’s Scott Fikes and Jack Russo have been awarded the leasing assignment for the mass timber office. Marissa Moreau of The Howard Hughes Corporation and Jacob Weersing of Capital Retail Properties will oversee retail leasing for Village Green.

