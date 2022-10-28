ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Police release bodycam footage of officers fatally shooting Sherman Solomon

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Milwaukee police released redacted bodycam footage Friday afternoon from a September shooting that resulted in officers shooting and killing a 40-year-old Milwaukee man .

Sherman D. Solomon was shot several times by officers in the 1500 block of North 33rd Street on Sept. 13. Officers had been responding to a ShotSpotter alert around 9 p.m.

The footage shows three men, one of which being Solomon, walking in the 1600 block of North 34th Street while repeatedly firing rounds into the sky. A marked squad car is then seen following the men.

As officers turned onto the 1500 block of North 33rd Street, the men then fired at the officers, according to Inspector David Feldmeier of the Milwaukee Police Department in the Community Briefing video .

Officers exited their squad and fired several shots at Solomon, striking him.

One officer said to Solomon, "Where is the other guy?" Solomon responds, "I don't know." Solomon then says, "I'm bleeding, boss," to which an officer responds, "Yeah, you almost f------ shot me."

Solomon was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police recovered a handgun with an extended magazine and illegal drugs, Feldmeier said.

All three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative duty, pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Feldmeier said the investigation is ongoing, and the Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead investigative agency.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police release bodycam footage of officers fatally shooting Sherman Solomon

Comments / 3

stuck in Milwaukee
4d ago

justified to me nobody needs to be carrying around a gun like that unless they're up to no good just walking around shooting. seems to me they got what they deserved. it's like he was asking for it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond

MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police chase ends in crash in park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells WISN 12 News a police chase ended in Humboldt Park in Bay View Tuesday evening. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m. "Heard some sirens out of the corner of my eye. I see a car speeding down...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two men charged with attacking, killing man at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Two men are facing charges in a deadly attack at a Milwaukee gas station. Investigators said three men attacked Rodney Surprise near 5th Street and Chase Avenue Tuesday night, dragging him out of the gas station, hitting him and stealing his car. Prosecutors charged Terry Johnson and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy