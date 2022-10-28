Milwaukee police released redacted bodycam footage Friday afternoon from a September shooting that resulted in officers shooting and killing a 40-year-old Milwaukee man .

Sherman D. Solomon was shot several times by officers in the 1500 block of North 33rd Street on Sept. 13. Officers had been responding to a ShotSpotter alert around 9 p.m.

The footage shows three men, one of which being Solomon, walking in the 1600 block of North 34th Street while repeatedly firing rounds into the sky. A marked squad car is then seen following the men.

As officers turned onto the 1500 block of North 33rd Street, the men then fired at the officers, according to Inspector David Feldmeier of the Milwaukee Police Department in the Community Briefing video .

Officers exited their squad and fired several shots at Solomon, striking him.

One officer said to Solomon, "Where is the other guy?" Solomon responds, "I don't know." Solomon then says, "I'm bleeding, boss," to which an officer responds, "Yeah, you almost f------ shot me."

Solomon was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police recovered a handgun with an extended magazine and illegal drugs, Feldmeier said.

All three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative duty, pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Feldmeier said the investigation is ongoing, and the Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead investigative agency.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police release bodycam footage of officers fatally shooting Sherman Solomon