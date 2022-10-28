Bucks' byways besmirched by billboards for political candidates

Around August of every year the beautiful byways of Bucks County become scarred with signs from candidates for political office. At most intersections, whether they be major highways, or back country roads, you typically find upwards of 30-40 or more political signs stuck in the ground, promoting candidates from each party. An abundance of wasteful plastic signs for one candidate next to other wasteful plastic signs for the other candidate.

In the 21st century, a time when we are all digitally inundated every day on our phone apps, texts, email accounts, and television, by political ads and solicitations for campaign contributions, isn’t it really time that we get rid of these plastic eyesores?

Seriously, how many voters are making their decision on which candidate to vote for while sitting at an intersection’s red light, surrounded by political signs? Hopefully, the answer to that question is none. Every intersection, road or neighborhood has signs for candidates for each party. So what's the point?

I, for one, think that there is a better place for these political signs. During every election year, let’s ask the county to create a Field of Political Dreams. It would be a designated open field that would be the only place that campaigns would be allowed to stick their signs into the ground. Think of it, a field with thousands of political signs in one place. Anyone interested in frolicking among the political signs could go to the field, park their car, take off their shoes if they so desire, and walk, run, or skip their way through the field of signs. This way, the rest of us, who would rather enjoy the fall beauty of many Bucks County roads won’t have to stare at these eyesores for months on end.

It really is time for us, as responsible voters, to begin focusing more on a candidate's character, qualifications and positions on important issues, rather than the color, size, or number of mass produced plastic signs that their campaign workers stick in the ground.

I wonder how many whales and dolphins end up eating those plastic signs months after they have finally been discarded?

Each election year, let’s send political candidate signs to the Field of Political Dreams. Please Bucks County, build it, and you can rest assured, they will not come.

Rich Seidner lives in Newtown Township.