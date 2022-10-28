American Legion Spooktacular Car Show set Sunday at Veterans Center

Do you enjoy viewing unique cars?

There will be 10 categories of vehicles on display Sunday, Oct. 30, as American Legion Post 133 and Sons of American Legion Post 133 present their Halloween Spooktacular Car Show.

There is no admission charge to view the vehicles during the show, which runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Maricopa Veterans Center, 41614 W. Smith Enke Road.

There is a $25 fee to enter a vehicle.

Categories include stock car, truck off road, import, rat rod, custom/custom unique, muscle car, pre-1957, post 1958, stock bike and custom bike.

Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Ancillary activities include kids costume contest that requires donation of a can of food as entry fee, other kids’ events, food and beverages, 50/50 raffle and live music.

More information or to enter a vehicle: Mike at 480-766-6913 or email afxdragster@aol.com .

