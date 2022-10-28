ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

American Legion Spooktacular Car Show set Sunday at Veterans Center

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsi1N_0iqdnbdK00

Do you enjoy viewing unique cars?

There will be 10 categories of vehicles on display Sunday, Oct. 30, as American Legion Post 133 and Sons of American Legion Post 133 present their Halloween Spooktacular Car Show.

There is no admission charge to view the vehicles during the show, which runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Maricopa Veterans Center, 41614 W. Smith Enke Road.

There is a $25 fee to enter a vehicle.

Categories include stock car, truck off road, import, rat rod, custom/custom unique, muscle car, pre-1957, post 1958, stock bike and custom bike.

Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Ancillary activities include kids costume contest that requires donation of a can of food as entry fee, other kids’ events, food and beverages, 50/50 raffle and live music.

More information or to enter a vehicle: Mike at 480-766-6913 or email afxdragster@aol.com .

This post American Legion Spooktacular Car Show set Sunday at Veterans Center appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Halloween 2022 frightful across city

It’s November, and that’s a good thing if you scare easily. The ghosts, pumpkins and headstones that popped up in yards across Maricopa for Halloween are now in the past. Before we change focus for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving this month, let’s take one last look — through the lens of our scare-resistant photographer Bryan […] This post Halloween 2022 frightful across city appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Tournament to support first responders seeking golfers

The seventh annual Silent Heroes Golf Tournament that tees off around noon on Nov. 13, is seeking golfers. Funds raised from the tournament go toward scholarships for children of first […] This post Tournament to support first responders seeking golfers  appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Marshalls’ opening pushed to Nov. 13

The city’s shopping landscape is poised for change. Marshalls soon will open its Maricopa store in Sonoran Creek Marketplace at 20250 N. John Wayne Pkwy., although 10 days later than initially scheduled. The opening has been pushed back to Sunday, Nov. 13, according to company spokesperson Holly Taylor. No reason for the delay was given. […] This post Marshalls’ opening pushed to Nov. 13 appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Haunted Hustle 5k at Central Arizona College

Maricopans of all ages took part in Halloween-theme activities at Central Arizona College Maricopa campus on Saturday. In costumes, friends and families gathered to take part of two runs, a […] This post Haunted Hustle 5k at Central Arizona College appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Jehovah’s Witness wants to build Kingdom Hall in city

Jehovah’s Witness is proposing to build a Kingdom Hall in Maricopa. The 3,225-square-foot, single-story building would be at 40559 W. Honeycutt Road. Kingdom Hall is a place of worship for […] This post Jehovah’s Witness wants to build Kingdom Hall in city appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Proposition 469 informational open house set for Thursday

The Pinal Regional Transportation Authority plans a public open house to provide information on Proposition 469 at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maricopa Library and Cultural Center. The voter-approved Pinal […] This post Proposition 469 informational open house set for Thursday appeared first on InMaricopa.
InMaricopa

Two wild horses find their home in Heritage Park

 An art-filled weekend across the city ended Monday morning with two more wild horses moving into Heritage Park. One of the works is visible alongside Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway. “Gila River […] This post Two wild horses find their home in Heritage Park appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Tractor Supply Co. site to be in The Wells near Walmart

Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural-lifestyle retailer in the U.S., is coming to Maricopa with a bang. The retail giant plans to bring its new prototype store to a 21,633-square-foot […] This post Tractor Supply Co. site to be in The Wells near Walmart appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Brunch Snob deal for Sunrise Diner space falls through

Negotiations that would have brought a popular Ahwatukee brunch restaurant to Maricopa in the space of the now-closed Sunrise Diner have fallen through. Celine Hillsbery, co-owner of the Brunch Snob, […] This post Brunch Snob deal for Sunrise Diner space falls through appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

P&Z approves zoning for major commercial project

The Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved land use and zoning changes Oct. 24 for a 3.6-acre commercial development near the southeastern corner of Honeycutt and Porter roads in Seven Ranches. The commission approved a minor General Plan amendment for a 1.7-acre portion of the parcel designation to employment from high-density residential, consistent with the […] This post P&Z approves zoning for major commercial project appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City to create Mike Riggs Community Service Award

Mayor Nancy Smith announced during her State of the City address Wednesday the city will create the Mike Riggs Community Service Award in honor of the city’s Director of Public […] This post City to create Mike Riggs Community Service Award appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Rocket launch lights up Maricopa sky

The beautiful Thursday night sunset was accompanied by an unexpected guest, at least for those who don’t track rocket launches.  Maricopans got a glimpse of a SpaceX rocket flying across the sky, […] This post Rocket launch lights up Maricopa sky appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
703
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy