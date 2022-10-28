Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen
LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
EBRSO: 5 adults, 3 juveniles arrested during drug bust near school; fentanyl, guns, other drugs seized
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the course of the last two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in the Baton Rouge area. This investigation was initiated after Agents received an anonymous complaint, which advised that the Donald Lacour aka “Dumbway” and Markeith...
wbrz.com
Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested
WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday. Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in...
New details after cops kill suspect in Hammond, man had explosive components
Louisiana State Police today released more information surrounding what happened when sheriff’s deputies and Hammond Police shot a man dead Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.
wbrz.com
Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday
ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center. Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after...
wbrz.com
Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for person accused of burglary at smoke shop
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Walker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual accused of burglary. According to police, investigators believe the person is responsible for burglarizing Sunset Smoke Shop on Walker South Road on Oct. 23, 2022. Authorities added the individual may...
brproud.com
Prisoner who escaped hospital re-captured, Zachary Police Department says
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A prisoner who escaped Lane Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was shortly re-captured by authorities. The Zachary Police Department said the prisoner escaped the hospital around 2 p.m. Police said the prisoner was being guarded by another agency when he escaped. He was caught behind...
brproud.com
EBRSO busts alleged meth and fentanyl dealers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On the first day of October, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about two people who might be dealing fentanyl and crystal meth. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Poche, 29, of Baton Rouge and William Chisholm,...
brproud.com
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
Arrests made after overdoses leave 16-year-old girl dead, another hospitalized
GALLIANO, La. — Two people were arrested and charged with dealing drugs after two teen overdoses in Lafourche Parish, one deadly, according to a statement by the sheriff on Tuesday. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Sergio Perez and 21-year-old Anthony Francis were arrested on Thursday night and...
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond
Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police investigating suspected arson
The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating a suspected case of arson that occurred in Gonzales. Police released a surveillance image of a car believed to be used in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 23. According to police, the vehicle appears to be a 2008 to 2012...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.
Man back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center, police say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Baker police said they have caught the man who escaped their custody while at Lane Regional Medical Center. According to the Baker Police Department, Arnold Smith, 22, was originally taken into custody following a domestic situation. He reportedly became emotionally disturbed while at the police station and was taken to the hospital.
houmatimes.com
Raceland Man Arrested for Felony Theft and Burglary
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man for theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland was arrested on Saturday. On October 28, 2022, deputies responded to Danos Street in Raceland. A man reported several items had been stolen from his...
wbrz.com
Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating
HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They...
Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
Comments / 2