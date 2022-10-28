Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and Samhain (or Halloween if you prefer) is over, but there’s still plenty to scare fans in NXT! The prospect of a Lash Legend match, for example, or more Schism stuff. We do have some of the latter on tap for sure this week, as the group will do a sit-down interview to discuss Ava Raine’s reveal as a member of the group from last week. We’ll also have Mandy Rose’s celebration of a year as champion, and there’s no way that can go poorly for Toxic Attraction! Plus Bron Breakker is back and R-Truth takes on Grayson Waller in a match that should be pretty fun. Finally, Odyssey Jones makes his return to the ring and Thea Hail takes on Kiana James.

