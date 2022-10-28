Read full article on original website
Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Match With The Great Muta Is The Real Forbidden Door
In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match with The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH, which he said was ‘the real Forbidden Door.’. He said: “There were people in WWE who pushed my back. It’s nothing but a miracle. Of course, I wanted...
Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel. The report...
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
Brian Gewirtz Says He Occasionally Gives Input To WWE
Brian Gewirtz no longer works with WWE, but he says he still shares his input with the company from time to time. Gewirtz was head writer for WWE for many years and is now a producer alongside The Rock. During an interview with Under the Ring promoting Young Rock and Tales From the Territories, Gewirtz talked about occasionally giving suggestions and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
WWE News: Ava Raine Explains Why She Joined Schism on NXT, New SCRYPTS Vignette
– Ava Raine revealed herself as part of Schism last week, and on this week’s WWE NXT she explained exactly why she joined the group. Tonight’s episode saw Schism do a sit-down interview with Vic Joseph in which Raine explained that Joe Gacy was the only person who really got to know her in NXT, and how Schism there the only ones who checked in with her when she suffered an injury in training. Gacy spoke up and said that they’re not trying to get anything from having Raine in the group and are instead offering her something in unity:
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.1.22
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and Samhain (or Halloween if you prefer) is over, but there’s still plenty to scare fans in NXT! The prospect of a Lash Legend match, for example, or more Schism stuff. We do have some of the latter on tap for sure this week, as the group will do a sit-down interview to discuss Ava Raine’s reveal as a member of the group from last week. We’ll also have Mandy Rose’s celebration of a year as champion, and there’s no way that can go poorly for Toxic Attraction! Plus Bron Breakker is back and R-Truth takes on Grayson Waller in a match that should be pretty fun. Finally, Odyssey Jones makes his return to the ring and Thea Hail takes on Kiana James.
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Impact News: Upcoming BTI, Young vs. Callihan, & More
– This Thursday’s episode of Before the Impact will feature the X-Division Championship Match between PJ Black and Yuya Uemura. – Eric Young and Sami Callihan will face off in their debut singles match this Thursday for Impact on AXS. – On October 28, wrestler Tommy Dreamer celebrated his...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
Tony Khan Believes Everyone Handled Hangman Page’s Concussion Well
Tony Khan has weighed in on the concussion that Hangman Page recently suffered on AEW Dynamite, praising the ringside staff for their handling of it. Page suffered a concussion during the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite during his match with Jon Moxley. Khan spoke with First Coast News for a new interview and commented on how the staff at ringside and Moxley handled the situation.
Sam Adonis Has Plans To Step Out Of Corey Graves’ Shadow
Sam Adonis spoke recently with Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman in advance of his pending debut with Major League Wrestling this past weekend. Adonis referenced his goal of making a name for himself outside his identity as the brother of WWE’s Corey Graves. “I’m really looking forward to breaking that stigma of just being Corey Grave’s brother,” he stated, “because I’ve dealt with that for so long. And those who know, those who really have come across me and I’ve seen me do what I do, they know that I’ve taken it to a level that my brother never really was able to achieve.”
Impact News: Opening Match For This Week’s Show, Tasha Steelz On Impact in 60
– The opening match has been revealed for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also notes that Tasha Steelz will be the featured star for this...
Pantoja’s AEW Dark: Elevation Review 10.31.22
October 31st, 2022 | Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. I have some time today and it’s a spooky edition of Dark: Elevation, so I figured I’d review it. Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Matt Menard were on commentary. Diamante (9-3 in 2022) vs. Madison Rayne (2-2) Hey, this...
Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
The NWA has an updated lineup for NWA Hard Times 3 after tonight’s episode of Powerrr. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes on November 12th:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. * NWA World Women’s Championship...
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.1.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are into the final two months of the year and heading towards Deadline in December. It would seem that JD McDonagh is on his way towards the next shot at Bron Breakker, where he is probably a favorite to win the title. Now though the question is who shows up from the main roster this week. Let’s get to it.
