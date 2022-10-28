ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
SkySports

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Marcus Rashford's 100th goal earns hard-fought win

Marcus Rashford hit a century of goals as Manchester United clung on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday. On the day Manchester United's record of featuring a homegrown player in every matchday squad extended to 85 years, academy product Rashford rose above the West Ham defence to dispatch a towering 38th-minute header as he became the 22nd player to score 100 goals for the club.
The Independent

Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
The Independent

‘We fell way short’: Nottingham Forest boss reacts to ‘painful’ 5-0 loss to Arsenal

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has admitted that his side “fell way short” in their Premier League thrashing by Arsenal.Sunday’s match (30 October) saw the team lose 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium, meaning they remain winless on the road.“We’ll just have to take it on the chin, we’ll just have to deal with it,” Cooper said, describing the defeat as “painful viewing.”The Gunners retook their place at the top of the Premier League after their victory.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification‘It’s surreal’: Jake Paul beats Anderson Silva on points to remain undefeated boxerKlopp says Reds’ ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification
The Independent

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Tottenham claimed a stunning 3-2 victory at Bournemouth from two goals down as Rodrigo Bentancur completed a sensational fightback on the south coast on Saturday.Antonio Conte’s side were staring at a third successive Premier League defeat after Kieffer Moore’s well-taken brace but second-half-goals by Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur kept them in third place.With one eye on next week’s vital Champions League clash away in Marseille, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte made several changes to his side and Bournemouth took full advantage.Moore finished off a flowing move in the 22nd minute when he curled a low shot past Hugo Lloris after a ball in from the right wing by Marcus Tavernier.Moore then added a second shortly after halftime with a header from Adam Smith’s cross.Sessegnon was about to be substituted when he popped up to fire home left-footed in the 57th minute and then Davies powered a header in from a corner in the 73rd minute.Tottenham piled on the pressure and were rewarded in stoppage time when Bentancur, on as a substitute, fired in after a corner was not cleared by the Bournemouth defence.Tottenham stayed in third place with 26 points from 13 games with Bournemouth on 13 points.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta optimistic over Bukayo Saka's World Cup chances after injury scare

Saka had to come off less than half-an-hour into the Gunners' 5-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta says that Bukayo Saka "hopefully" only sustained a knock, after the winger was forced off during the first half of Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab).
BBC

Sunderland: Away fans banned from bringing coins and vapes into ground

Sunderland have banned away fans from bringing coins and vapes into the Stadium of Light. The new measures have been introduced after an increase in disorder this season, including Championship matches at home to Coventry City and Burnley. All away supporters will now be searched before entering the ground and...
BBC

WSL: Arsenal v West Ham - radio & text

Have you been busy this afternoon? Maybe you got caught up in the madness of five WSL games at once?. Jonas Eidevall makes six changes to the Arsenal side who beat Zurich in the Women's Champions League on Thursday. Manuela Zinsberger returns in goal, while Katie McCabe comes back in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy