Sporting News
Manchester United vs. West Ham result, highlights and analysis as Marcus Rashford scores 100th Red Devils goal to seal victory
Marcus Rashford scored his 100th Manchester United goal to secure a 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham on Sunday. A thumping first-half header was enough to secure all three points for the Red Devils and move them above Chelsea into fifth place in the table. Yet United had David...
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
SkySports
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Marcus Rashford's 100th goal earns hard-fought win
Marcus Rashford hit a century of goals as Manchester United clung on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday. On the day Manchester United's record of featuring a homegrown player in every matchday squad extended to 85 years, academy product Rashford rose above the West Ham defence to dispatch a towering 38th-minute header as he became the 22nd player to score 100 goals for the club.
Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
Manchester United Predicted XI v West Ham: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched
This is the lineup we could see in Manchester United's Premier League Match against West Ham at Old Trafford.
Sporting News
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
As we enter the final few matches before the break for the World Cup, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his Arsenal side finish strongly and remain top of the Premier League table. The Gunners have lost just once in the league this season but come up against a Nottingham Forest side who stunned Liverpool 1-0 last time out.
Arsenal send touching tribute to Pablo Mari during Nottingham Forest game
Arsenal's players pay tribute to teammate Pablo Mari, who was injured in a stabbing attack at a supermarket in Italy this week.
‘We fell way short’: Nottingham Forest boss reacts to ‘painful’ 5-0 loss to Arsenal
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has admitted that his side “fell way short” in their Premier League thrashing by Arsenal.Sunday’s match (30 October) saw the team lose 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium, meaning they remain winless on the road.“We’ll just have to take it on the chin, we’ll just have to deal with it,” Cooper said, describing the defeat as “painful viewing.”The Gunners retook their place at the top of the Premier League after their victory.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification‘It’s surreal’: Jake Paul beats Anderson Silva on points to remain undefeated boxerKlopp says Reds’ ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification
Yardbarker
Arsenal star earns plaudits from Sky Sports journalist after win against Nottingham Forest
Sky Sports’ Nick Wright has hailed Gabriel Jesus for transforming the Arsenal team even though he didn’t score against Nottingham Forest. After moving from Manchester City to Arsenal, the Brazilian striker has been one of the best signings in the Premier League this season. His goal contributions and...
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Tottenham claimed a stunning 3-2 victory at Bournemouth from two goals down as Rodrigo Bentancur completed a sensational fightback on the south coast on Saturday.Antonio Conte’s side were staring at a third successive Premier League defeat after Kieffer Moore’s well-taken brace but second-half-goals by Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur kept them in third place.With one eye on next week’s vital Champions League clash away in Marseille, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte made several changes to his side and Bournemouth took full advantage.Moore finished off a flowing move in the 22nd minute when he curled a low shot past Hugo Lloris after a ball in from the right wing by Marcus Tavernier.Moore then added a second shortly after halftime with a header from Adam Smith’s cross.Sessegnon was about to be substituted when he popped up to fire home left-footed in the 57th minute and then Davies powered a header in from a corner in the 73rd minute.Tottenham piled on the pressure and were rewarded in stoppage time when Bentancur, on as a substitute, fired in after a corner was not cleared by the Bournemouth defence.Tottenham stayed in third place with 26 points from 13 games with Bournemouth on 13 points.
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta optimistic over Bukayo Saka's World Cup chances after injury scare
Saka had to come off less than half-an-hour into the Gunners' 5-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta says that Bukayo Saka "hopefully" only sustained a knock, after the winger was forced off during the first half of Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab).
BBC
Sunderland: Away fans banned from bringing coins and vapes into ground
Sunderland have banned away fans from bringing coins and vapes into the Stadium of Light. The new measures have been introduced after an increase in disorder this season, including Championship matches at home to Coventry City and Burnley. All away supporters will now be searched before entering the ground and...
BBC
WSL: Arsenal v West Ham - radio & text
Have you been busy this afternoon? Maybe you got caught up in the madness of five WSL games at once?. Jonas Eidevall makes six changes to the Arsenal side who beat Zurich in the Women's Champions League on Thursday. Manuela Zinsberger returns in goal, while Katie McCabe comes back in...
BBC
Luis Suarez scores twice as Nacional win Uruguayan championship against Liverpool
Luis Suarez helped Nacional win the Uruguayan championship as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Suarez, 35, returned to his boyhood club in the summer as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker scored in the 50th and the 96th minutes...
Soccer-Arsenal beat West Ham but Manchester United go top of WSL
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Arsenal came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday, but it was not enough to dislodge Manchester United, who top the Women's Super League table after a 3-0 win over Everton earlier in the day.
