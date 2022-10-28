ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cbs19news

Virginia residents must file a 2021 tax return to receive a $250 rebate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a 250-dollar rebate, 500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was yesterday, Oct. 31st . So, where's the money?. According to the department of taxation, people are eligible if...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast. According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
NORFOLK, VA
theriver953.com

Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023

Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
VIRGINIA STATE
whro.org

Virginia elections office finds another 149,000 voter registration records affected by IT error

The Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday it found an additional 149,000 voter registration records that were affected by an IT glitch over the summer. In a statement, the department said the problem is “directly related” to an IT error that caused a separate batch of 107,000 records last month to sit in limbo from May through September. The department also had issues with mailings it sent voters, including more than 175,000 that were sent to wrong addresses and more than 60,000 with incorrect voting information. New mailings were sent out after the errors were discovered.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
EMPORIA, VA
13News Now

Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying out...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children

Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge.  “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
