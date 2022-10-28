Read full article on original website
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
cbs19news
Virginia residents must file a 2021 tax return to receive a $250 rebate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a 250-dollar rebate, 500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was yesterday, Oct. 31st . So, where's the money?. According to the department of taxation, people are eligible if...
fox5dc.com
Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. - Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast. According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
theriver953.com
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
Additional unprocessed voter registration applications discovered in Virginia
"It's very concerning they just found these applications now," said Virginia Beach Voter Registrar Christine Lewis, who says her office has to process 6,500 new applications this week.
WTOP
Tuesday is Virginia’s deadline for individual tax returns and getting up to $500 back
If you live in Virginia and you haven’t filed your individual income tax forms for 2021, the deadline is Tuesday. If you miss this deadline, it may cost you in more ways than one. In previous years, Virginia residents were required to file their state tax return by May...
whro.org
Virginia elections office finds another 149,000 voter registration records affected by IT error
The Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday it found an additional 149,000 voter registration records that were affected by an IT glitch over the summer. In a statement, the department said the problem is “directly related” to an IT error that caused a separate batch of 107,000 records last month to sit in limbo from May through September. The department also had issues with mailings it sent voters, including more than 175,000 that were sent to wrong addresses and more than 60,000 with incorrect voting information. New mailings were sent out after the errors were discovered.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $60 million in new state tax credits to help rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. HOTC allows for affordability and efficiency in the development and building process of rental housing, resulting in more affordable home...
Virginia gives $60M in tax credits to help with rental affordability
(The Center Square) – Investors developing affordable rental housing options will receive about $60 million in state grants through the Housing Opportunity Tax Credits, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The grants will be awarded through Virginia Housing, which is Virginia’s housing finance agency. “A priority in the forefront of...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,537 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the PCR tests processed over the past week.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Employment Commission payment issues go unanswered
A Hampton Roads veteran says he hasn't received his unemployment benefits for months! Adam Carr says he's been calling the VEC for weeks, with very little help.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia: Tax credit program awards $60M to incentivize affordable rental housing
A program created by Democrats in 2021 has awarded $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. The first round of tax credits is going to five projects across the state. The Rendezvous, Hopewell, $9M. Block 17, Norfolk, $16.5M. Block 9 A1, Norfolk,...
Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case
RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying out...
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is low; 35 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
