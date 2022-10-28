ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
The Hill

Michael Moore predicting blue ‘tsunami’ in response to Roe ruling

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is forecasting Democrats to keep control of Congress with a blue “tsunami” in this year’s midterms. With Election Day just two weeks away, Moore — who accurately predicted former President Trump’s 2016 win in the face of many pollsters who said otherwise — is anticipating a Democratic wave following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.
The Independent

Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run

Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
Nevada Current

Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted  to authorize a subpoena […] The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Nevada Current.
ESPN Sioux Falls

voting in South Dakota

To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
KELOLAND TV

2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
