WXIA 11 Alive
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia Senate poll | Incumbent Democrat way ahead
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker's embattled campaign is far behind Sen. Raphael Warnock with a little more than a month until the November midterms, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters. SurveyUSA conducted the...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Commercial Dispatch
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi’s statues in Washington
JACKSON — While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, then-chairman of the Senate Rules...
'He's the reason we're in this mess ...' Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Walker mocks Schumer
A day after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, Warnock's opponent, Herschel Walker, mocked Schumer and continued to deny allegations that he paid for former girlfriends' abortions during a campaign stop in Statesboro. Walker stumped in front of Anderson's General Store, a...
New York Times columnist upset by some Black Georgia voters supporting Brian Kemp: 'God forbid'
New York Times columnist Charles Blow appeared alarmed at the possibility of a split ticket for some Black voters in Georgia as he said Monday, "God forbid" they vote for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in his re-election bid but also Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race. During a...
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
Rep. Bennie Thompson deals with ‘suspicious’ mail as he prepares for another high-profile Jan. 6 hearing
A suspicious package was delivered to the Washington office of Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson as he prepares to lead another hearing investigating efforts of former President Donald Trump and his supporters to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election. What is being called the last Jan. 6 Committee hearing...
MSNBC
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
In theory, Arizona voters should be able to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In practice, it’s not quite working out that way, at least not statewide. As we’ve discussed, far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters...
Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to make the most of Republican Herschel Walker’s absence at the Atlanta Press Club debat...
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Georgia Senate and gubernatorial races tightening closer to Election Day
Two key races are happening in Georgia for senator and governor, and polls show both contests are very tight. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has latest on these closely watched races.
Michael Moore predicting blue ‘tsunami’ in response to Roe ruling
Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is forecasting Democrats to keep control of Congress with a blue “tsunami” in this year’s midterms. With Election Day just two weeks away, Moore — who accurately predicted former President Trump’s 2016 win in the face of many pollsters who said otherwise — is anticipating a Democratic wave following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.
Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run
Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted to authorize a subpoena […] The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Nevada Current.
In their own words: Meet the Democratic and Republican candidates vying to represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District
Colorado's Congressional District 8 is being called one of the five most competitive districts in the country this election. The newly created district runs along Interstate 25 north and east of the Denver metro area, encompassing parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties. Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo and Republican...
Democratic Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen says he regrets 2018 donation to pro-life group
Incumbent District 3 Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen made a $50 donation in 2018 to A Caring Pregnancy Center, a Pueblo-based anti-abortion clinic. When asked by the Chieftain about the donation, he said if he knew more about the clinic at the time, he would not have made it. Hinrichsen told the Chieftain...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News host grills Herschel Walker on possibility of more abortion allegations
Fox News host Bret Baier pushed GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Wednesday about the possibility of more abortion allegations coming to light in the final two weeks of the election cycle. Walker, who has been bogged down by two different reports that he paid for multiple exes to get...
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
KELOLAND TV
2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
Bay Area congressman releases ad portraying world where women get arrested for having an abortion
The ad -- called "Lock Her Up" -- portrays a woman being arrested in front of her family for having an abortion. When the husband steps in to stop the arrest, police draw their guns on the couple while their children watch in tears.
