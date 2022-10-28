ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK — (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cynthia Tucker: Florida needs immigrant labor after all

Hundreds, if not thousands, of undocumented workers have flowed into storm-wrecked southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, according to published reports, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious Trumpist, has not rushed to eject them from his state. Why not? He made international headlines last month when he rounded up migrants in Texas and flew them to Massachusetts. Perhaps DeSantis has hit the pause button on his latest ploy to score points with MAGA Republicans because his September stunt is the subject of a criminal investigation...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy