Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour...
Fetterman leads Oz in NYT poll, less than half say Fetterman’s healthy enough for the job
Democrat John Fetterman leads Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a New York Times/Siena College poll of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, but less than half of those surveyed said Fetterman is healthy enough for the job. In a poll of 620 likely voters taken Oct. 24, 25 and 26, Fetterman...
Oz should fire staffers who attended Jan. 6 rally, Fetterman campaign says following report
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign on Monday called for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to fire two campaign staffers who were at the rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “Dr. Oz and his disgustingly radical campaign must fire these insurrectionist staffers immediately,” Fetterman...
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK — (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe...
Cynthia Tucker: Florida needs immigrant labor after all
Hundreds, if not thousands, of undocumented workers have flowed into storm-wrecked southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, according to published reports, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious Trumpist, has not rushed to eject them from his state. Why not? He made international headlines last month when he rounded up migrants in Texas and flew them to Massachusetts. Perhaps DeSantis has hit the pause button on his latest ploy to score points with MAGA Republicans because his September stunt is the subject of a criminal investigation...
Kari Lake Calls For Repealing Obamacare
The Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate criticized the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) for blocking Republican efforts to undo the health care law.
BBC tries to understand US politics by creating fake Americans
NEW YORK (AP) — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment...
Abortions declined 6% in U.S. since Supreme Court ended protections
In the months since the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade, there have been 10,670 fewer legal abortions in the country, a decline of 6%. A report from the Society of Family Planning, an abortion and contraceptive advocacy group, found 5,270 fewer legal...
