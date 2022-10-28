HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a gas station in Hendersonville. The Hendersonville Police Department said at around midnight Friday, officers were notified of an attempted robbery that happened at the Mapco located in the 100 block of W. Main Street. Officers were told a suspect wearing a hoodie came into the store, pointed something through his clothes believed to be a gun, and demanded money from the register.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO