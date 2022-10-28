Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield. 1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield. Silver Alert issued for missing woman with Alzheimer’s. A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Tennessee family finds car in flames outside home.
WKRN
Wilson County deputies searching for missing 19-year-old girl
Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef was last seen in Mt. Juliet near the Benders Ferry Road area, according to the sheriff’s office. Wilson County deputies searching for missing 19-year-old …. Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef was last seen in Mt. Juliet near the Benders Ferry Road area, according to...
WKRN
Family wakes to 5 cars on fire
A Lebanon family is fearful after finding five of their cars on fire - a fire they believe was intentionally set. A Lebanon family is fearful after finding five of their cars on fire - a fire they believe was intentionally set. Silver Alert issued for missing woman with Alzheimer’s...
WKRN
Gallatin man charged with DUI after golf cart crash on Halloween
A Gallatin man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed a golf cart while under the influence Monday night. Gallatin man charged with DUI after golf cart crash …. A Gallatin man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed a golf cart...
WKRN
Man injured in motel stabbing
Metro police are investigating a stabbing at a motel that sent one man to the hospital. Metro police are investigating a stabbing at a motel that sent one man to the hospital. 1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield. 1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield.
WKRN
Active suspect search in Kingston Springs following chase
Law enforcement is looking for a suspect involved in a chase and crash, who drug task force agents were attempting to arrest. Active suspect search in Kingston Springs following …. Law enforcement is looking for a suspect involved in a chase and crash, who drug task force agents were attempting...
WKRN
2 teens facing charges after Williamson County crash
Two teens face charges after a wreck in Williamson County on I-840. 2 teens facing charges after Williamson County crash. Two teens face charges after a wreck in Williamson County on I-840. Man honors brother by attending Fisk University. Man honors brother by attending Fisk University. Nashville rent drops 1.5%...
WKRN
12-year-old girl struck by car in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car and had to be airlifted to a local hospital. The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car and had to be airlifted to a local hospital. Woman charged...
WKRN
Arson investigation underway after duplex fire
VIDEO: Tennessee Boy Scout’s trailer, camping gear …. A Boy Scout troop's trailer and camping gear were stolen from the Springfield First United Methodist Church parking lot on Monday, Oct. 17, and the parish hopes whoever took it will bring it back. East Nashville neighbors concerned with Airbnb parties.
WKRN
Man arrested after attempted robbery at Hendersonville gas station
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a gas station in Hendersonville. The Hendersonville Police Department said at around midnight Friday, officers were notified of an attempted robbery that happened at the Mapco located in the 100 block of W. Main Street. Officers were told a suspect wearing a hoodie came into the store, pointed something through his clothes believed to be a gun, and demanded money from the register.
WKRN
VIDEO: Tennessee Boy Scout's trailer, camping gear stolen
A Boy Scout troop's trailer and camping gear were stolen from the Springfield First United Methodist Church parking lot on Monday, Oct. 17, and the parish hopes whoever took it will bring it back. VIDEO: Tennessee Boy Scout’s trailer, camping gear …. A Boy Scout troop's trailer and camping...
WKRN
Man honors brother by attending Fisk University
Tennessee animal sanctuary discovers string of alleged …. The founders of the Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary issued a warning to other turkey owners after two of their birds were stolen last Friday, discovering other turkey owners have had similar experiences. Wilson County deputies searching for missing 19-year-old …. Michaelle Jo...
WKRN
Rutherford County Schools hoping to add second school safety position
Rutherford County Schools hoping to add second school safety position. Rutherford County Schools hoping to add second school …. Rutherford County Schools hoping to add second school safety position. Silver Alert issued for missing woman with Alzheimer’s. A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman who suffers...
WKRN
Urgent care clinics filling up
Urgent care clinics said they are seeing an influx in patients with symptoms that could be the flu or RSV. Urgent care clinics said they are seeing an influx in patients with symptoms that could be the flu or RSV. Stadium ‘term sheet’ vote scheduled. Stadium 'term sheet'...
WKRN
Recall Roundup: Oct. 31, 2022
Deadly I-24 shooting investigation in Robertson County. The TBI said the shooting happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19 near Exit 11. As many as 14 people were injured following a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween. Pets of the Week for November 1, 2022. November 1, 2022 Pets...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Songwriters for Southwest Florida
Oil giant Saudi Aramco is reporting a $42 billion profit for its third quarter. Deadly I-24 shooting investigation in Robertson County. The TBI said the shooting happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19 near Exit 11. Toddler among 14 injured in Chicago shooting. As many as 14 people were...
WKRN
Pets of the Week for November 1, 2022
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield. 1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield. Man sought after more than 14 thefts from Home Depot. Man sought after more than 14 thefts from Home Depot. Woman killed in shooting on I-24 Taylor Swift coming to Nashville for...
WKRN
Dozens gather in Nashville to support women's rights in Iran
On Saturday, a group gathered in downtown Nashville to shed light on the women under attack in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. Dozens gather in Nashville to support women’s rights …. On Saturday, a group gathered in downtown Nashville to shed light on the women under attack...
WKRN
Educator of the Week: Teresa Jones
News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor Teresa Jones, a the 5th grade math teacher at McFadden School of Excellence in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County. Students love how she develops fun ways for them to learn and understand math. They appreciate how she...
Comments / 0