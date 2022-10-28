ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WKRN

Viral dance moment at UT/ Kentucky game

Silver Alert issued for missing woman with Alzheimer's. A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman who suffers from Alzheimer's. Tennessee animal sanctuary discovers string of alleged …. The founders of the Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary issued a warning to other turkey owners after two of their birds were stolen last Friday, discovering other turkey owners have had similar experiences.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Silver Alert issued for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Newsmaker: No Trash November

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

RSV & Flu cases on the rise

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Wilson County deputies searching for missing 19-year-old girl

Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef was last seen in Mt. Juliet near the Benders Ferry Road area, according to the sheriff's office.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man honors brother by attending Fisk University

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

VIDEO: Tennessee Boy Scout's trailer, camping gear stolen

A Boy Scout troop's trailer and camping gear were stolen from the Springfield First United Methodist Church parking lot on Monday, Oct. 17, and the parish hopes whoever took it will bring it back.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN

Man charged with attacking Metro employee

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston

HOUSTON, TX
WKRN

Former TN First Lady Leslee 'Honey' Alexander dies at 77

Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77.
TENNESSEE STATE

