Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGET 17
17 News at Sunrise Spooktacular 2022
(KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise held its annual Sunrise Spooktacular outside the studio at the corner M and 22nd streets in downtown Bakersfield. Kids kick-started Halloween by putting on their funniest, creepiest and most creative costumes on display and enjoyed fun games, music, and prizes throughout the morning.
Safe Halloween brings thousands to Kern County Museum
Update: As of Oct. 31, online ticket purchase for the event have sold out, but tickets at the door are still available. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. But amid parent fears of fentanyl moms and dads say they want to play it safe. That’s why Safe Halloween at […]
KGET 17
Kern residents share their ofrendas this Dia de los Muertos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is usually celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. It’s a traditional Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of deceased relatives with a reunion that includes gifts of food, drink and celebration. Living family relatives treat the deceased as honored guests during their celebrations, and leave the deceased family members favorite food and other gifts at gravesites or on the ‘ofrendas’ built in their homes.
KGET 17
‘Let It Grow’ in honor of men’s health this November
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of men’s health awareness across the country Adriana Coleman, of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the significance of the ‘Let It Grow’ national effort. ‘Let It Grow’ also known as, ‘No Shave...
KGET 17
ADAKC upcoming events in November
Sponsored content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, about the upcoming A Heart Never Forgets Gala. Hill also talks to Bakersfield College Tennis Coach, Noel Dalto about the...
Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
Kern County Cancer Foundation kicks off Campout Against Cancer fundraiser
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation held its kick-off for Campout Against Cancer. The event raises thousands of dollars to financially help cancer patients in Kern County. It’s the first year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted the Picnic in the Park. The event is the kick-off to the foundation’s biggest fundraiser […]
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Lace' N It Up for Links for Life
It was a sea of pink as Links for Life's Lace' N It Up took place Oct. 1, complete with a 5K run and 1-mile celebration walk at The Park at River Walk. Learn more about the services and support the organization offers at linksforlife.org.
Paranormal researcher talks about encounters with energy ‘orbs’ at Kern County Museum
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum is a repository of history, a vault of artifacts that describe the growth and development of this place where we live. It’s a place where you can see and touch things that speak to history. But it’s also a place where there are some things that are […]
Teen left with moderate injuries after a shooting in Lamont: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was left with moderate injuries after a shooting on Santa Ana Street in Lamont Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the teenager with one […]
Bakersfield Channel
The night before Halloween brings spooky good conditions
Twas the night before Halloween and all through Kern County, the weather remains calm and comfortable. Temperatures in Bakersfield on Sunday reached 74° and will stay in the 70s on Halloween. Trick or treaters can expect spooky good weather on Monday with temperatures reaching 76°. While the evening...
MISSING: Jacob Peter Rojo, 13
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager who is considered at risk. Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen near the 1400 block of Hadar Road on October 27th.
KMPH.com
2 officers with Tulare PD arrested following party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
Drunk and impaired driving on Halloween is a problem across the nation
The Bakersfield Police Department reminds drivers to slow down and pedestrians to be seen on Halloween night.
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
MISSING: Courtney Nichole Easley, 27
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help locating a missing woman. Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, last contacted her family on Friday, September 3rd, 2021.
Bakersfield Now
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
The Big Bounce America tour to stop by Bakersfield
The Big Bounce America touring bounce house event will stop by Bakersfield from November 4th through November 6th at the Kern County Soccer Park.
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Comments / 0