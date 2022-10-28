ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

17 News at Sunrise Spooktacular 2022

(KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise held its annual Sunrise Spooktacular outside the studio at the corner M and 22nd streets in downtown Bakersfield. Kids kick-started Halloween by putting on their funniest, creepiest and most creative costumes on display and enjoyed fun games, music, and prizes throughout the morning.
Safe Halloween brings thousands to Kern County Museum

Update: As of Oct. 31, online ticket purchase for the event have sold out, but tickets at the door are still available. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. But amid parent fears of fentanyl moms and dads say they want to play it safe. That’s why Safe Halloween at […]
Kern residents share their ofrendas this Dia de los Muertos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is usually celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. It’s a traditional Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of deceased relatives with a reunion that includes gifts of food, drink and celebration. Living family relatives treat the deceased as honored guests during their celebrations, and leave the deceased family members favorite food and other gifts at gravesites or on the ‘ofrendas’ built in their homes.
‘Let It Grow’ in honor of men’s health this November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of men’s health awareness across the country Adriana Coleman, of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the significance of the ‘Let It Grow’ national effort. ‘Let It Grow’ also known as, ‘No Shave...
ADAKC upcoming events in November

Sponsored content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, about the upcoming A Heart Never Forgets Gala. Hill also talks to Bakersfield College Tennis Coach, Noel Dalto about the...
Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
Kern County Cancer Foundation kicks off Campout Against Cancer fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation held its kick-off for Campout Against Cancer. The event raises thousands of dollars to financially help cancer patients in Kern County. It’s the first year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted the Picnic in the Park. The event is the kick-off to the foundation’s biggest fundraiser […]
SNAP! — Lace' N It Up for Links for Life

It was a sea of pink as Links for Life's Lace' N It Up took place Oct. 1, complete with a 5K run and 1-mile celebration walk at The Park at River Walk. Learn more about the services and support the organization offers at linksforlife.org.
Teen left with moderate injuries after a shooting in Lamont: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was left with moderate injuries after a shooting on Santa Ana Street in Lamont Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the teenager with one […]
The night before Halloween brings spooky good conditions

Twas the night before Halloween and all through Kern County, the weather remains calm and comfortable. Temperatures in Bakersfield on Sunday reached 74° and will stay in the 70s on Halloween. Trick or treaters can expect spooky good weather on Monday with temperatures reaching 76°. While the evening...
2 officers with Tulare PD arrested following party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County

A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
