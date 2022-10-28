BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is usually celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. It’s a traditional Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of deceased relatives with a reunion that includes gifts of food, drink and celebration. Living family relatives treat the deceased as honored guests during their celebrations, and leave the deceased family members favorite food and other gifts at gravesites or on the ‘ofrendas’ built in their homes.

