Laurie Eklund
4d ago
see if she is able to file with states victim assistance program which is for victims of crimes and helps with medical bills
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Teen Dies in Green Bay Hit-and-Run, GoFundMe Page Set up for Victim’s Family
The identity of the victim in yesterday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Green Bay has been revealed via a GoFundMe page. 17-year-old Cruz, whose last name was not provided, was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Oneida and West Mason Streets at around 7:30 Sunday evening. Green Bay...
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
17-year-old killed in 7th and Keefe shooting
A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was shot and killed near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee Tuesday morning, police say.
WISN
Police chase ends in crash in park
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells WISN 12 News a police chase ended in Humboldt Park in Bay View Tuesday evening. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m. "Heard some sirens out of the corner of my eye. I see a car speeding down...
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
Milwaukee teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
Police said a passenger in the car, identified as a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, died in the crash. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.
50 gunshots hit four homes, nearby vehicles in Milwaukee, police say
Gunmen fired at least 50 shots, hitting four houses and four cars in Milwaukee Sunday evening, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers charged
Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
CBS 58
Brownstone Social Lounge shooting suspect held on $500K bond
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jordan Tate made his first court appearance in Milwaukee Monday, Oct. 31 for a deadly downtown bar shooting in February. The 25-year-old was arrested by Glendale police last week after eight months on the run. Tate is accused of firing a gun at the Brownstone Social...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD: Teen boys among Sunday shooting victims
The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five shootings Sunday, Oct. 30. Two of the victims were 16-year-old boys.
Edited video shows deadly Milwaukee shoot-out between gunman, officers
Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Police need help identifying subject that allegedly targeted area businesses | By West Bend Police
October 31, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Monday morning, October 31, 2022, West Bend Police located a number of handwritten notes taped to windows of businesses along South Main Street. The notes contained statements of hate speech and referenced candidates from both political parties. During the...
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal fire; man, boy dead: 'It's really devastating'
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a fatal fire that happened near 36th Avenue and 50th Street Sunday morning, Oct. 30. "I heard a boom and then I saw smoke," said Antwainnetta Edwards, neighbor. Neighbors woke up around 1 a.m. Sunday to flames shooting out of the upper floor...
