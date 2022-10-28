Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cambria: what were the changes in real estate prices the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last two weeks was $646. That’s $197 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $727.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Morro Bay the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Morro Bay in the last two weeks was $732, which is the highest in the county. That’s $284 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. After Morro Bay, the most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million
A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 23
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $509.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home in Los Osos sells for $1.5 million
A 3,560-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 2500 block of Pecho Valley Road in Los Osos was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Morro Bay the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Morro Bay that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Morro Bay in the past two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $751 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in North Coast SLO County decreased in the last week to $657, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North Coast SLO County was $732. After North...
Santa Barbara Independent
Rent’s Too High: Santa Barbara Tenants Share Rental Horror Stories at Courthouse
There’s nothing spookier than rent in Santa Barbara. At least that’s according to one of the many handmade signs on display during the Rent’s Too High Tenants Rally held over Halloween weekend in front of the Santa Barbara Courthouse, where area residents feeling the squeeze from rising rents shared their own horror stories to help spread awareness of a growing housing crisis in the city.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 8 most expensive homes sell for in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Cambria that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the past week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $640.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nordstrom Rack announces plans to open San Luis Obispo store
Nordstrom Rack is finally coming to San Luis Obispo. On Tuesday, the company announced plans for a new location in the city, located in the SLO Promenade off Madonna Road. That shopping center is currently home to Sprouts, REI, Hobby Lobby and Cost Plus World Market, among other businesses. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the five most expensive homes sold in Cambria the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Cambria that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $619.
Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.8 million
The spacious historic property located in the 300 block of Islay Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Sept. 22, 2022 for $3,825,000, or $1,810 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 2,113 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
Upcoming Santa Maria fair housing workshops
Santa Maria is holding workshops and open discussions on fair housing to inform the development of programs and actions for the housing element update.
Blosser Ranch Development could introduce "rental-only" housing in Santa Maria
The plans for a giant mixed-use housing development in Santa Maria could bring a solution for people amid a tough housing search.
Food assistance application sites coming to North County
– Locals who are struggling to afford groceries can try applying for CalFresh at upcoming sign-up events. CalFresh is California’s largest supplemental nutrition assistance program, also known as SNAP, geared towards making healthy and nutritious food accessible to more people. The SLO Food Bank will be hosting application assistance...
kclu.org
Small plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast
A pilot made a safe emergency landing on a Central Coast road after the plane he was flying had engine problems. The single-engine plane was headed to San Luis Obispo from the San Fernando Valley when it had some type of an issue Saturday afternoon. Santa Barbara County firefighters say the pilot was able to make a safe emergency landing on the 2000 block of East Clark Road, just outside of Orcutt.
