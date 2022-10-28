Read full article on original website
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Jose doctors delay strike amid agreement
After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
svvoice.com
Reading Grand Jury Report Confirms Suspicion Of Bias
The Santa Clara City Council majority has cried foul on a grand jury report that accuses them of colluding with the 49ers. And with just cause. The report’s thesis is that the Council majority— council members Kevin Park, Anthony Becker, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain —is acting as a mouthpiece for the team and blindly carrying out its wishes. Among the slew of things it condemns are council members not appearing on camera, taking tours of Levi’s Stadium, firing the city manager and city attorney and a legal settlement between the team and the City.
sanjoseinside.com
Sheriff Smith Doesn’t Wait For Verdict, Resigns Today
The jury is still out, but Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith decided she didn’t want to wait for a verdict that could have forced her removal from office, announcing today she was resigning immediately. “This letter is to notify you of my retirement effective immediately, Monday, October 31,...
Minor who allegedly made threats against Santa Cruz school arrested
A minor who allegedly made online threats towards a school in Santa Cruz on Monday has been arrested, according to a press release from Santa Cruz Police Department.
baynature.org
The Amah Mutsun Are Dancing on Mount Umunhum Once Again
More pieces in this series exploring the open space district’s history and work. • Caring for the Land That Cares For Us How Midpen was born from a grassroots campaign. • The Revival of a Clear Creek With old logging roads transformed, clean water and wildlife return to El Corte de Madera.
rwcpulse.com
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
As forensic experts examine a car found late last week buried on the grounds of a $15 million property in Atherton that may contain human remains, more details are emerging about the man who owned the home when the car was likely buried. Johnny Bocktune Lew, who owned the home...
sanjoseinside.com
Fact Check: Did Chavez Tell Grand Jury She Didn’t Know 75 Times?
A recent political mailer by the California Association of Realtors supporting Matt Mahan quoted a 2013 San Jose Inside article in which Cindy Chavez “was called before the grand jury three times and answered ‘I don’t know,’ ‘I don’t recall’ or ‘I don’t remember’ more than 75 times in response to questions about what she knew about the trash pact.”
visitgilroy.com
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
Courthouse News Service
Alameda County suburb sued over death of police captain by suicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The family of a former police captain who died by suicide this year sued the city of Fremont, claiming its mayor, city manager and police chief caused him “severe emotional distress" that led to his death. Annabel Bobbitt and her two children sued in...
sfstandard.com
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Programs Coordinator (Bilingual) at Santa Cruz Community Health. Director of Memberships, Marketing and Events at Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce. Relationship Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank. Sales Associate at Sock...
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
Union leaders call for ousting of Santa Clara mayor
A major union workers group is throwing its support behind a Santa Clara official running to replace current Mayor Lisa Gillmor—who advocated for prevailing wages not to be paid on a major development in the city. The Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, a...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Boy Who Allegedly Made Threats of Violence at High School
Police have arrested a juvenile male Monday they allege made online threats of violence at Santa Cruz High School, the second such threats in less than a week. The two incidents are not related, according to a news release from Santa Cruz police. The case mimics an incident Thursday when...
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
FOX 28 Spokane
Former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Dhirendra Prasad’s plea agreement describes the schemes he carried out while he worked as a buyer for Apple’s Global Service Supply chain. For one scheme, prosecutors said Prasad arranged to have Apple components shipped to an outside vendor’s warehouse, where they were repackaged and eventually sold back to Apple. He could face more than 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced next March.
