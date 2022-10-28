ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading Grand Jury Report Confirms Suspicion Of Bias

The Santa Clara City Council majority has cried foul on a grand jury report that accuses them of colluding with the 49ers. And with just cause. The report’s thesis is that the Council majority— council members Kevin Park, Anthony Becker, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain —is acting as a mouthpiece for the team and blindly carrying out its wishes. Among the slew of things it condemns are council members not appearing on camera, taking tours of Levi’s Stadium, firing the city manager and city attorney and a legal settlement between the team and the City.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Sheriff Smith Doesn’t Wait For Verdict, Resigns Today

The jury is still out, but Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith decided she didn’t want to wait for a verdict that could have forced her removal from office, announcing today she was resigning immediately. “This letter is to notify you of my retirement effective immediately, Monday, October 31,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
baynature.org

The Amah Mutsun Are Dancing on Mount Umunhum Once Again

More pieces in this series exploring the open space district’s history and work. • Caring for the Land That Cares For Us How Midpen was born from a grassroots campaign. • The Revival of a Clear Creek With old logging roads transformed, clean water and wildlife return to El Corte de Madera.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Fact Check: Did Chavez Tell Grand Jury She Didn’t Know 75 Times?

A recent political mailer by the California Association of Realtors supporting Matt Mahan quoted a 2013 San Jose Inside article in which Cindy Chavez “was called before the grand jury three times and answered ‘I don’t know,’ ‘I don’t recall’ or ‘I don’t remember’ more than 75 times in response to questions about what she knew about the trash pact.”
SAN JOSE, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Programs Coordinator (Bilingual) at Santa Cruz Community Health. Director of Memberships, Marketing and Events at Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce. Relationship Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank. Sales Associate at Sock...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development

Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
OAKLAND, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Dhirendra Prasad’s plea agreement describes the schemes he carried out while he worked as a buyer for Apple’s Global Service Supply chain. For one scheme, prosecutors said Prasad arranged to have Apple components shipped to an outside vendor’s warehouse, where they were repackaged and eventually sold back to Apple. He could face more than 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced next March.
SAN JOSE, CA

