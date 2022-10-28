BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote me we investigate, Flawed Forensics, after a woman in prison for killing her son say it was ruled an accident. Plus we examine Military Malpractice, as service members waiting years to get answers for claims against doctors who made mistakes. And an interview with actor Barry Bostwick as he talks about the presentation of the movie Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.

