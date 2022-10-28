Read full article on original website
Tuesday Weathercast
Essex residents celebrate a spooktacular Halloween
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex residents in the Lang Farm area say they saw more trick-or-treaters than the past several years. They tell Channel 3 that COVID and a few rainy Halloweens kept people in. One family says the neighborhood has never been so busy. With a slew of well-decorated...
Scary Gary Halloween Forecast
Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve’s Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family’s basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field. Updated:...
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
Eco-friendly ways to avoid post-Halloween waste
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta benefit offers Halloween fun
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve’s Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family’s basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. You’d never guess it by looking at their house but Tom and Erika Reeves aren’t big Halloween people. “Well, I can’t watch a scary movie but I love building and I love creating,” Erika said.
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth
Spooky finds to celebrate Halloween at the Vermont historical society
Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl’s soccer game last week. From Devil’s Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day’s frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Updated: 5 hours...
Experts offer advice on staying safe this Halloween
Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl’s soccer game last week. From Devil’s Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day’s frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Updated: 5 hours...
Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade
A community held a rousing welcome home for a Fairfax man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. UVM students find greener way of gathering food waste. Three student Eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to each residence hall. Barktober event...
countryfolks.com
‘Fantastic Farmer’ Award headlines efforts to support VT farmers
On a hillside in Chittenden, VT, a 104-year-old family farm surrounded by a forest of maples has earned the second annual “Fantastic Farmer” title and an award of $5,000 from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund at the VT Community Foundation. Jenna Baird of Baird Farm Maple was...
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
YCQM OCT. 30, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote me we investigate, Flawed Forensics, after a woman in prison for killing her son say it was ruled an accident. Plus we examine Military Malpractice, as service members waiting years to get answers for claims against doctors who made mistakes. And an interview with actor Barry Bostwick as he talks about the presentation of the movie Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.
Body found in Colchester fire identified
The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Residents in two Vermont school districts are voting on whether to merge together into one school district. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr...
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates. The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.
Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
Lyme disease has become an increasing source of concern for public health officials in Vermont in the past few years. Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. School district merger on the ballot in Addison County. Updated: 9 hours ago. Residents in...
