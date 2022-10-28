ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

WVNews

Duck, Canada goose, migratory game bird seasons to open Nov. 7 in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Several migratory game bird hunting seasons are set to open on Nov. 7, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced. Seasons for duck, scaup, mergansers, coots, Canada goose, white-fronted goose and snow and blue goose will be open Tuesday through Nov. 12. A season for woodcock will open later in the month and run Nov. 28 to Dec. 6. Seasons closing this month include those for sora and Virginia rail season (closes Wednesday) and mourning dove (closes Nov. 13).
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Small West Virginia business lands contract with Northrop Grumman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A small business started less than two years ago in West Virginia has secured a contract to manufacture weapons system components for Northrop Grumman. Tad Robinette, owner of Liberty Hill Company, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business in Huntington, secured a deal to manufacture weapons...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Fort Gay, Logan, and Fairmont

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wayne, Logan, and Marion counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld announces Election Day plans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Veteran Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner will lead Northern West Virginia’s efforts in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming general election, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said Tuesday. Warner has been appointed to serve as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

William “Bill” Gerald McDonald

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Gerald McDonald, 87, of Mount Clare, WV, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on January 28, 1935, to the late John Paul McDonald and Bernice Eleanor (Camp) McDonald.
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WVNews

Quick start fuels Rio in rout of Kent State

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — If, in fact, Saturday afternoon's matchup with Kent State University was the final game of the fall season for the University of Rio Grande men's rugby team, the RedStorm certainly went out with a bang. It took head coach Adrian Pilkington's squad exactly 1 minute...
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

October tax revenues add to pressure for tax reform in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another month of tax revenue surpluses leave West Virginia with more than half of a billion dollars four months into the new fiscal year, while Gov. Jim Justice and state Republican lawmakers fight over how to best use those surpluses to provide tax relief. According to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Ex-Wilmington Trust president reaches settlement with SEC

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former president of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. In a court filing...
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

RedStorm men dominate in blanking of Brescia

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The final score of Saturday afternoon's River States Conference men's soccer matchup between the University of Rio Grande and Brescia University was somewhat misleading. The RedStorm's 2-0 win over the Bearcats at Evan E. Davis Field might have one thinking the game was tightly contested,...
RIO GRANDE, OH

