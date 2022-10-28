Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Duck, Canada goose, migratory game bird seasons to open Nov. 7 in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Several migratory game bird hunting seasons are set to open on Nov. 7, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced. Seasons for duck, scaup, mergansers, coots, Canada goose, white-fronted goose and snow and blue goose will be open Tuesday through Nov. 12. A season for woodcock will open later in the month and run Nov. 28 to Dec. 6. Seasons closing this month include those for sora and Virginia rail season (closes Wednesday) and mourning dove (closes Nov. 13).
WVNews
Small West Virginia business lands contract with Northrop Grumman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A small business started less than two years ago in West Virginia has secured a contract to manufacture weapons system components for Northrop Grumman. Tad Robinette, owner of Liberty Hill Company, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business in Huntington, secured a deal to manufacture weapons...
WVNews
Blair: West Virginia's latest revenue collection data makes case for Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest revenue collection numbers show the state's "financial footing is strong," making the case for passing Amendment 2, according to West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. October’s projected general revenue collections exceeded the monthly estimate by 143%, or $147,763,863, for a...
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Fort Gay, Logan, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wayne, Logan, and Marion counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
Telemedicine reduces barriers to pediatric subspeciality care at WVU Medicine
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia may be a small state, but some families have to travel up to four hours to access the care they need due to the unique geography of the state. Many patients have turned to telemedicine as a solution to this problem. WVU Medicine offers...
WVNews
Oliverio, Fleischauer competing for open West Virginia State Senate District 13 seat
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heading into Election Day, Republican Mike Oliverio and Democrat Barbara Fleischauer are hoping to be elected as the next West Virginia State Senator representing District 13, a seat the winner will hold for four years. WV News sent questionnaires to both candidates, the exact...
WVNews
The 'other' amendment: Lesser known Amendment 3 allows churches to incorporate
Amendment 3 asks West Virginia voters if churches should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country to not allow religious incorporation. When a company, or church, incorporates, it becomes its own legal business structure set apart from the individuals who founded the business.
WVNews
Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld announces Election Day plans
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Veteran Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner will lead Northern West Virginia’s efforts in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming general election, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said Tuesday. Warner has been appointed to serve as the...
WVNews
William “Bill” Gerald McDonald
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Gerald McDonald, 87, of Mount Clare, WV, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on January 28, 1935, to the late John Paul McDonald and Bernice Eleanor (Camp) McDonald.
WVNews
Quick start fuels Rio in rout of Kent State
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — If, in fact, Saturday afternoon's matchup with Kent State University was the final game of the fall season for the University of Rio Grande men's rugby team, the RedStorm certainly went out with a bang. It took head coach Adrian Pilkington's squad exactly 1 minute...
WVNews
October tax revenues add to pressure for tax reform in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another month of tax revenue surpluses leave West Virginia with more than half of a billion dollars four months into the new fiscal year, while Gov. Jim Justice and state Republican lawmakers fight over how to best use those surpluses to provide tax relief. According to...
WVNews
Ex-Wilmington Trust president reaches settlement with SEC
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former president of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. In a court filing...
WVNews
RedStorm men dominate in blanking of Brescia
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The final score of Saturday afternoon's River States Conference men's soccer matchup between the University of Rio Grande and Brescia University was somewhat misleading. The RedStorm's 2-0 win over the Bearcats at Evan E. Davis Field might have one thinking the game was tightly contested,...
Comments / 0