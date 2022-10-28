ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA

Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
WOODINVILLE, WA
mltnews.com

Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall

I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
LYNNWOOD, WA
rentonreporter.com

Local shoe store owner knows his business – like riding a bike!

You’ll find Wide Shoes Only at these Renton and Edmonds shoe shops. When Dominic Ahn took over the his parents’ two specialty shoe stores, running the family business was second nature. “My parents had been in the shoe business since the ’70s, so I had always been around...
EDMONDS, WA
treksplorer.com

Capitol Hill, Seattle: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Overflowing with nightlife and entertainment venues, Capitol Hill is one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Seattle. Especially if you love the buzz and bright lights of the city, this area to the northeast of downtown is sure to be a hit. Previously known as “Broadway Hill,” Capitol Hill is...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Capitol Hill’s Late Night Vintage Market is a vintage market open late at night — and a lot of fun

The name Late Night Vintage Market pretty much says it all. But the new addition to E Pike’s retail mix is a deeper cut of Capitol Hill history and a showcase of some of the spirit the neighborhood still touts but can’t always live up to — mass culture subversion, random, one of a kind experiences, and, perhaps the biggest loss of pandemic-era Pike/Pine, late night hours.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market to return for 8th season starting Nov. 5

The Edmonds Holiday Market will be back for its eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 5 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. The Holiday Market will run for a total of six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday Nov. 26.
EDMONDS, WA
97 Rock

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Rollover Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

The Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the SR 520 Floating Bridge. According to the authorities, the driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The officials believe that the windstorm indirectly caused the rollover. WSP said the...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Ferry reservations open November 1

Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue

Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
BELLEVUE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm

Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.

