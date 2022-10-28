Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
mltnews.com
Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall
I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
rentonreporter.com
Local shoe store owner knows his business – like riding a bike!
You’ll find Wide Shoes Only at these Renton and Edmonds shoe shops. When Dominic Ahn took over the his parents’ two specialty shoe stores, running the family business was second nature. “My parents had been in the shoe business since the ’70s, so I had always been around...
treksplorer.com
Capitol Hill, Seattle: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Overflowing with nightlife and entertainment venues, Capitol Hill is one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Seattle. Especially if you love the buzz and bright lights of the city, this area to the northeast of downtown is sure to be a hit. Previously known as “Broadway Hill,” Capitol Hill is...
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill’s Late Night Vintage Market is a vintage market open late at night — and a lot of fun
The name Late Night Vintage Market pretty much says it all. But the new addition to E Pike’s retail mix is a deeper cut of Capitol Hill history and a showcase of some of the spirit the neighborhood still touts but can’t always live up to — mass culture subversion, random, one of a kind experiences, and, perhaps the biggest loss of pandemic-era Pike/Pine, late night hours.
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
How cold does it get in Tacoma?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Tacoma?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Tacoma has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market to return for 8th season starting Nov. 5
The Edmonds Holiday Market will be back for its eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 5 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. The Holiday Market will run for a total of six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday Nov. 26.
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
1 Person Injured In A Rollover Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the SR 520 Floating Bridge. According to the authorities, the driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The officials believe that the windstorm indirectly caused the rollover. WSP said the...
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
Many parents understand thoroughly the challenges of a weeknight Halloween. Sure, there are weekend parties and trick or treat opportunities through local businesses, but door-to-door trick or treating still takes place on October 31st.
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment near I-5 cleared through Gov. Inslee's initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near I-5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue
Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
westseattleblog.com
CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm
Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
Extra Halloween candy? Here's how a local non-profit is putting it to good use
KIRKLAND, Wash. — If you have extra Halloween candy, a non-profit in Kirkland knows just how to put it to good use. Birthday Dreams was founded in 2009 to bring hope and joy to children who are homeless with the gift of a birthday party. Treats like candy are a popular component of birthday goodie bags, which is where the spooky holiday comes in.
