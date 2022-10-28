Read full article on original website
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond. Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee...
Capitol police failed to monitor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home despite a 24/7 security detail, cameras around her home and record numbers of death threats
The Capitol police have installed more than 1,800 security cameras to monitor government officials, though their security procedures are unclear
Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour...
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK — (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe...
Cynthia Tucker: Florida needs immigrant labor after all
Hundreds, if not thousands, of undocumented workers have flowed into storm-wrecked southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, according to published reports, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious Trumpist, has not rushed to eject them from his state. Why not? He made international headlines last month when he rounded up migrants in Texas and flew them to Massachusetts. Perhaps DeSantis has hit the pause button on his latest ploy to score points with MAGA Republicans because his September stunt is the subject of a criminal investigation...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders improperly dated mail-in ballots be set aside
A week before midterm elections, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the state must not count any absentee and mail-in ballots that are received in undated or incorrectly dated envelopes.
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A graduate student at Boston’s Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia’s sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But...
Gary Franks: Hate, antisemitism simply cannot be tolerated
The historical record is clear. The vast majority of the Jewish community has bonded with Black Americans on civil rights and social justice. Jewish Americans were supporters of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the NAACP, Urban League, and CORE during the height of the civil rights movement. They continued their support with desegregation and the quest for equal opportunity. Many gave their lives for the cause during the 1960s. When...
