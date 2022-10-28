Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released.

The victim’s injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

