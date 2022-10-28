ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 47

Laran
4d ago

Nope it’s a grab for votes by democrats not giving the citizens or taxpayers a voice. As a result a petition was started it got over 4X the required signatures. Vote NO. Illegal is illegal. Don’t belong here.

Reply(2)
42
Bonnie Joy
4d ago

Hard pass here. If they need rides to appointments or whatever, public transportation. Or better yet. Come to our country legally, no more handouts.

Reply
35
MACO
3d ago

Nice try Doc. lmao. I had my license suspended for an alledged out of state infraction. (wasnt me). I walked, begged rides, took the stupid bus. And now most insurance company will pay for transportation to medical appts. There is no reason to license illegals and no benefit to do so. The registry takes licenses away from people with siezures, they get to their doctor appt. Not buying this article as real. Sure isnt changing my mind. Vote NO

Reply
21
